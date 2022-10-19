PHILIPPINES, October 19 - Press Release

October 19, 2022 Robin to LWUA: Marawi Residents Can't Wait Any Longer for Water Projects While it has been given a humongous budget, why is it that the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) still cannot implement much-needed water projects for Marawi City residents? Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla angrily directed this question at LWUA officials on Wednesday, as he noted it has been more than five years since the 2017 Marawi Siege occurred. "Alam ng tao sa Marawi na nagbigay ng budget ng gobyerno, bilyon ang budget na binigay ng gobyerno, hindi natin maintindihan bakit hindi ma-implement. Ang hirap-hirap ipaliwanag sa kababayan natin, naroon ang pera, bakit hindi magawa (The people of Marawi know that the government has given more than P1 billion as budget for the water projects. We cannot understand why they are not yet implemented. It is hard to explain to our people why we cannot implement something when we already have the budget for it)," Padilla asked at the hearing on the 2023 budget of the LWUA. He also agreed with the observation of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa that some "extremist" groups may exploit the situation to anger the residents and pave the way for a "Marawi Siege Part 2." Padilla added it will be hard to explain why despite a budget, authorities cannot give them basic services - especially water, which he said is the source of life. Among the projects that have yet to be implemented are a bulk water supply system worth P225 million, and a sewage treatment system worth P676 million. "Ano po ba ang future nitong sewage treatment system at bulk water system? Yun pong mga itutuloy pa ba ang patubig sa temporary shelter, e uuwi na mga tao sa bahay nila? Anong gagawin sa proyektong nandoon (What is the fate of the sewage system and bulk water system? Are we still pushing through with water projects for temporary shelters when many of the occupants are about to leave? What happens to the projects)?" Padilla asked the LWUA. "Kahilingan ko sa LWUA, maawa kayo sa Marawi at ito talaga gusto natin ng katahimikan sa bayan natin gawin natin mandato natin (I ask the LWUA to have compassion on Marawi residents - if we want peace in our country, let's do our job)," he added. Robin sa LWUA: Hindi na Pwede Pahintayin pa ang Taga-Marawi sa Proyektong Pantubig Sa laki na binigay na budget, bakit hindi pa rin ma-implement? Ito ang tanong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) nitong Miyerkules. Ikinagagalit ni Padilla na hindi pa rin tapos ang pagtitiis ng mga taga-Marawi dahil sa kawalan ng tubig, mahigit limang taon matapos ang 2017 Marawi Siege. "Alam ng tao sa Marawi na nagbigay ng budget ng gobyerno, bilyon ang budget na binigay ng gobyerno, hindi natin maintindihan bakit hindi ma-implement. Ang hirap-hirap ipaliwanag sa kababayan natin, naroon ang pera, bakit hindi magawa?" ani Padilla sa pagdinig ng 2023 budget ng LWUA. Sumang-ayon si Padilla sa obserbasyon ni Sen. Ronald dela Rosa na maaaring pagsamantalahin ang sitwasyon ng mga "extremist" para galitin ang mga taga-Marawi at magkaroon ng "Marawi Siege Part 2." Pinunto rin ni Padilla na mahirap maipaliwanag sa mga tao na kung naroon na ang budget, hindi pa rin maibigay sa kanila ang proyekto na dapat sa kanila, lalo ang tubig ang source ng buhay ng lahat. Kasama sa mga proyektong ito ang bulk water supply system na P225 milyon, at sewage treatment system na P676 milyon. "Ano po ba ang future nitong sewage treatment system at bulk water system? Yun pong mga itutuloy pa ba ang patubig sa temporary shelter, e uuwi na mga tao sa bahay nila? Anong gagawin sa proyektong nandoon?" tanong ni Padilla sa LWUA. "Kahilingan ko sa LWUA, maawa kayo sa Marawi at ito talaga gusto natin ng katahimikan sa bayan natin gawin natin mandato natin," dagdag niya.