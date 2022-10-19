Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces October MeetingOct06

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (October 6, 2022) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) will meet on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT.

IBAB was created by the Idaho Legislature in 2021, via the passage of HB127. The board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, the Idaho Senate and the private sector, appointed by the Governor. Recently, the board established the Idaho Broadband Strategic Plan, which supports the board’s vision that Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable broadband infrastructure.

Meeting highlights will include the introduction of the State’s new Broadband Program Manager, updates on broadband RFPs and a discussion on federal grant funding timelines.

Interested parties and members of the public can watch the meeting remotely. In-person seating will be available at the JRW Building (Hall of Mirrors) first floor, West Conference Room, located at 700 W. State St. in Boise.

Watch the meeting remotely using Zoom here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

