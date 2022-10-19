Electric Utility Vehicle Market Size is projected to reach USD 26.60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%: Straits Research

The global electric utility vehicle market size was valued at USD 17 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.60 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to witness dynamic growth in the electric utility vehicle market

Globally, government initiatives promoting cleaner and energy-efficient vehicles drive the growth of the global electric utility vehicle market. For instance, the Global Fuel Economy Initiative (GFEI) promotes cleaner and more energy-efficient vehicles with the target of improving the average fuel economy of light-duty vehicles by 2030.

Furthermore, according to the Center for Climate Protection (CCP), 16 countries, including Austria, Britain, China, India, Costa Rica, Denmark, and France have taken various initiatives to phase out Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and promote electric vehicles (EVs). For instance, in April 2018, Costa Rica initiated plans to ensure the complete phase-out of ICE vehicles by 2021; in April 2017, the Indian government announced plans to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles after 2030. These factors offer an opportunistic outlook for the growth of the electric vehicle utility market.





Segment Insights

The global electric utility vehicle market can be segmented by type, application, and region.

By Type, the global electric utility vehicle market can be segmented into battery acid lead, gel lead, and lithium. The lithium segment is expected to witness the most prominent growth in the global electric utility vehicle market on account of innovation in Li-ion and other battery technologies to deliver relatively higher specific energy and lower costs.

By Application, the global electric utility vehicle market can be segmented into logistics & delivery, industry, public sector, recreation & tourism, agriculture, and others. The logistics and delivery industry is expected to drive the demand for electric utility vehicles on account of the increasing need for supply chain management and logistics with a clean and green transportation perspective.





Report Scope

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 26.60 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.1% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type of Battery, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Addax Motors, Alke, Club Car (Ingersoll Rand Inc.), EsagonoGastone (ESAGONO ENERGIA S.R.L), E-Z-GO (Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.), Garia Utility, GoupilIndustrie, Inc., Guangdong Lvtong, Ligier Group, Marshell Green Power, Melex Ltd., Polaris Industries, Inc., and Star EV (JH Global Services, Inc. Key Market Opportunities Transportation electrification presents greater opportunities for utilities to improve better customer engagement. Key Market Drivers The rising focus of automobile manufacturers towards curbing growing carbon emissions is projected to drive the demand

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global automotive alloy wheel market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

North America is expected to witness dynamic growth in the electric utility market during the forecast period, due to rapid technological advancements in the automobile industry and growing demand for electric vehicles over ICE vehicles to work towards a more fuel-efficient economy.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the electric utility market on account of the presence of well-established automobile manufacturers and ongoing developments for smarter and cleaner delivery services in the region. For instance, in 2018, United Parcel Service (UPS) announced the launch of an electric vehicle (EV) charging system for its delivery fleet in London with an aim to offer smarter and cleaner delivery services.

Asia Pacific is pegged to be the fastest growing market for electric utility vehicles with the transformation of the mobility paradigm, wherein the liability of travel and transportation is reduced by fuel-efficient and cleaner fuel vehicles.

The LAMEA region is expected to witness healthy growth in the electric utility vehicle market with technological advancements across the transportation sector of the region’s emerging and developing economies.





Key Highlights

The global electric utility vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 26.60 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The lithium segment is expected to witness the most prominent growth in the global electric utility vehicle market.

The logistics and delivery industry is expected to drive the demand for electric utility vehicles.

North America is expected to witness dynamic growth in the electric utility market during the forecast period.





Some of the major players in the global electric utility vehicle market are

Addax Motors

Alke

Club Car (Ingersoll Rand Inc.)

Esagono Gastone (ESAGONO ENERGIA S.R.L)

E-Z-GO (Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.)

Garia Utility





Market Segmentation

By Type of Battery

Acid Lead

Gel Lead

Lithium

Others

By Application

Logistics & Delivery

Industry

Public Sector

Recreation & Tourism

Agriculture

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In May 2019, Club Car announced a partnership with AEV Technologies to expand its All-Electric Utility Vehicle Innovation for the commercial vehicles market to offer cost-effective, clean-energy fleet alternatives, optimizing budgets and increasing efficiencies.





News Media

Electric Utility Vehicles: A Cost-Effective & Clean-Energy Fleet Alternative





