Global Breast Implants Market to Hit $4.5 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in the number of breast surgeries and breast enlargement among people to look beautiful drive the growth of the global breast implants market. The pandemic also caused disruption in the supply chain along with the cancellation and postponement of elective surgeries, thereby hampering the growth of the global industry. Based on region, North America contributed the largest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Breast Implants Market accrued revenue worth $1.8 billion in 2021, and will reach $4.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Market Size in 2031 $4.5 Billion CAGR 9.4% No. of Pages in Report 390 Drivers Rise in the occurrence of breast cancer across the globe. Growing awareness among women about breast implantation and reconstructive methods. Surge in the number of breast surgeries and breast enlargement among people to look beautiful. Opportunities A rise in demand for breast reconstruction and implantation. Restraints Risks related to breast implants such as breast pain, changes in the nipple, and connective tissue disease. Issues related to breastfeeding and capsular contracture.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the global healthcare sector and demand for implants decline during the pandemic period.

The pandemic also caused disruption in the supply chain along with the cancellation and postponement of elective surgeries, thereby hampering the growth of the global breast implants industry.

The report offers a thorough division of the global breast implants market based on type, shape, application, end-use, and region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on type, the Silicone Implants segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the overall share of the global breast implants market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the Saline Implants segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of shape, the round segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing more than two-thirds of the overall share of the global breast implants market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the anatomical segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 9.7% during the forecast timeframe.

On basis of texture, the smooth segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly three-fourths of the global breast implants market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the textured segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of end-use, the hospital segment contributed majorly towards the global market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global breast implants market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the clinics segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global breast implants market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific breast implants market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the assessment period.

Major players of the global breast implants market profiled in the research report include Groupe Sebbin, Allergan plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics, Laboratories Arion, Sientra Inc., Hans Biomed Corporation, Cereplas, Silimed, Inc., and Groupe Sebbin Sas.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global breast implants industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.





