Promaxo to Showcase In-Office MRI System at ASTRO 2022 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced exhibit booth activities showcasing its compact, in-office MRI system at the upcoming American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas on October 23 - 26, 2022. The Annual Meeting is one of the largest gatherings of radiation oncology professionals in the world.



“We are delighted to showcase our point of care MRI system at ASTRO this year following another quarter of strong execution,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We continue to see increasing adoption of our system, and we look forward to introducing our technology to the community of radiation oncology professionals. At Promaxo, we remain committed to advancing cancer treatment programs leveraging our portable MRI-system equipped for in-office diagnostic biopsies and treatments.”

The Company is hosting an exhibit showcasing its patient-centric MRI platform at booth #3801 at ASTRO 2022. Exhibits will be held in person on October 23 - 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT each day.

About American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

ASTRO’s Annual Meeting is the premier radiation oncology scientific event in the world and draws more than 11,000 attendees each year. The Annual Meeting is designed to address specific documented and clinically important practice gaps in physician knowledge and to showcase the latest advances in radiation oncology. ASTRO’s mission is to advance the practice of radiation oncology by improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, and advancement of science and research.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

LinkedIn: Promaxo

Twitter: @Promaxo

Facebook: Promaxo

Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

e: IR@promaxo.com