Green Roof Market Immense Development Trends Across The Globe By 2027 | Hits a CAGR of 15.6%

Green Roof Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global green roof market size accounted for $1.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 39.5% share of the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9147

Leading Players:

The key players profiled in the global green roof market report include Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, and XeroFlor North America.

Increase in greenhouse effect and global warming around the globe fuels the growth of the market. Increase in disposable income of the population and improvement in the standard of living in several developing economies is projected to cater to the growth of the green roof market. Moreover, government mandates to install green roofing for commercial areas are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, the government of France made it mandatory to install green roofs for all new commercial sectors, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

During lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, various key players in the green roof industry stop their business production due to lockdown implemented in countries such as China, the U.S., India, and others. This break directly impacted the sales of green roof companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials, which in turn, halted the supply of green roof systems. However, introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease and the re-initiation of production facilities are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players of the green roof market.

The report analyzes the market based on type, distribution channel, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into extensive green roof and intensive green roof. The extensive segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on distribution channel, it is classifies into online and offline. The offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. On the basis of application, the green roofs market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global green roof market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9147

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the extensive segment dominated the global green roof market in 2019.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to generate high revenue globally.

Depending on application, the commercial segment garnered a major share of the market in 2019.

Region wise, Europe dominated the market in 2019.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Green roof Market Size

2.2 Green roof Market Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Green roof Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Green roof Market Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Green roof Market Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Green roof

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Green roof Market Sales by Product

4.2 Global Green roof Market Revenue by Product

4.3 Green roof Market Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Green roof Market Breakdown Data by End User

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.