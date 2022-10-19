Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market

Rising use of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) around several enterprises & demand for advanced channels for sales and performance fuel the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to Reach USD 7.4 billion by 2031 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Swift acceptance of advanced solutions for enhanced customer targeting drives the growth of the global sales performance management market. An increase in demand for sales optimization and data enrichment tools will create new growth opportunities for the global market in the years ahead. However, data privacy and risk-sharing related to third-party sales performance services can hinder the growth of the global industry over the years to come.

On basis of the industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global sales performance management (SPM) market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to the large-scale sales operations in the BFSI sector. However, the retail segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the massive application of sales performance management solutions in the retail sector. The report analyzes other segments such as IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, and Others.

In terms of the deployment model, the on premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global sales performance management (SPM) market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to the stringent security and compliance needs of organizations. However, the cloud segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of nearly 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the simplified deployment and operational capabilities of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) solutions.

By Region, North America contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global sales performance management market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the massive presence of social media companies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the digital transformation witnessed in the region. The report also analyzes other regions such as LAMEA and North America.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic favorably influenced the growth of the global sales performance management market as governments and businesses asked employees to work from home leading to a rise in acceptance of sales performance management (SPM) solutions.

• Post-COVID-19, firms are focusing on using cloud-driven sales performance management (SPM) solutions in BFSI, IT and telecom, and healthcare industries for performing contactless functions. This will enhance the demand for sales performance management (SPM) solutions.

