Air Freshener Market Size Projected to Experience 13,279.1 Million by 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Air Freshener Market by Product Type, Application, and Type of Customers: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global air freshener market size was valued at $10,124.4 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $13,279.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on the interviews of various top-level CXOs of leading companies, the increase in sale of air freshener is driven by increase in concerns over indoor air quality. Moreover, rapid growth in car sales all around the globe along with a surge in number of pet ownership as well as increase in consumers’ willingness to purchase premium products fuel the growth of the global air freshener market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income and improvement in lifestyle of consumers especially in the emerging economies have paved the way for the air freshener market growth. To meet the consumer’s demand to expand their business, air freshener manufacturers across various regions focus on improving their existing products as well as increasing the manufacture of a number of air freshener with different fragrance. This is one of the major factors due to which the demands of air freshener are experiencing a surge. Europe is among the dominating region holding a major share in the air freshener market in terms of value in 2017 and is closely followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, respectively.

The key players profiled in this study includes: –

Car-Freshener Corporation

Church & Dwight, Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Newell Brands

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

The sprays/aerosols segment accounted for the highest share in the product type segment. The market for sprays/aerosols is driven by ease of use and availability all over the world. The gel air freshener segment is expected to witness substantial growth with CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increase in adoption of this product for use in cars. There has been a surge in the growth of cars, which has positively impacted the growth of gel air fresheners worldwide.

The household segment dominated the application segment in the air freshener market. This was attributed to favorable demography and rise in inclination toward sanitation throughout the globe. However, the car segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increased disposable income and rise in affinity of consumers to spend on premium products. Moreover, surge in the growth of the automobile industry has also helped achieve this high growth rate.

Key findings of study

Based on product type, the sprays/aerosols segment was the highest contributor to the air freshener market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on application, the households segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on the type of customer, the individual customer segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Electric air freshener segment accounted for 30.5% of the total air freshener market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%.

