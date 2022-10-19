Descrypto Holdings’ Subsidiary OpenLocker Announces Expansion to Additional Universities to Power Next Generation Fan Engagement on Its Web3 Platform with Innovative Digital Collectibles Featuring Name, Image and Likeness of Student-Athlete

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of DesCrypto Holdings Inc., (“Descrypto” or the “Company” OTC: DSRO) is pleased to announce plans to use its fan friendly Web3 platform to power exclusive fan communities at the University of Wisconsin, Radford University and Coastal Carolina University. The company has signed Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements with multiple athletes including University of Wisconsin sophomore basketball player Chucky Hepburn, who was named 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten. OpenLocker initially demonstrated its novel way of using blockchain technology to connect college fans and student-athletes at the University of Connecticut with the Bone Yard Huskyz Club and recently announced development of fan communities at the University of Florida and Penn State University. In addition to empowering student-athletes by opening doors to deeper fan engagement, OpenLocker provides resources to optimize the monetization of their NIL.



OpenLocker connects the digital and the physical worlds by offering real world utility and a physical token of ownership to fans who purchase a digital collectible on its Web3 platform. The limited-edition Platinum Cards are wallet-sized, metal collectible cards that are hand-signed by the athlete and feature the digital art on one side and QR code on the back which directs to the digital viewer. The digital and physical collectibles will grant access to VIP experiences and enable fans to receive rewards from local, regional and national retailers.

The fan communities in development will feature unique branding and strategic marketing campaigns to bolster fan awareness without the use of university-licensed marks. For instance, the Radford University fan community has been dubbed the Rowdy Redz to pay homage to the school’s rich history while incorporating a fun and edgy feel. OpenLocker collects feedback from student-athletes and die-hard fans to create the collectibles, experiences and utility that will resonate with each fan base.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to work with OpenLocker to build my brand and also work with my teammates to generate NIL revenue for everyone. The fans have been really supportive since I got to Radford. I think they’ll appreciate the chance to engage more with the student-athletes and receive additional rewards from OpenLocker.” said Bryan Antoine.

Brian Klatsky, founder of OpenLocker, said “We are excited to offer each of these communities a next generation fan club that delivers autographed collectibles, experiences and real world rewards. Each university and group of athletes brings a different energy and school spirit for our team to work with. The variety helps to enhance the work we do which ultimately benefits the athletes’ earning potential and fan satisfaction.”

To learn more about OpenLocker and the upcoming collection drops, visit: https://openlocker.io/.

About Descrypto Holdings, Inc.

Descrypto Holdings, Inc. is a holding company focused on acquiring businesses in the sports and entertainment industry that utilize blockchain technology to enhance athletes, teams and fan’s experiences to achieve further mutual engagement and monetization opportunities. The initial acquisition is Openlocker.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.