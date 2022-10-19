Increased Awareness About Dental Health & Hygiene will likely Boost Dental Lasers Market to Reach US$ 560.4 Mn by 2026 end. Explore data loaded analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for Dental Lasers in North America is expected to rise at a higher CAGR than in other regions. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers together account for 33.4% of the global dental lasers marketplace

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental lasers market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 560.4 Mn by 2026, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2026. Scaling up from an estimated value of US$ 470.3 Mn in 2022, the target market is propelled by elevated awareness of oral hygiene. The escalating preference for minimally invasive procedures will further drive the growth of the dental lasers market during the forecast period.



The steady growth observed in the dental laser market is also due to the recent advancements observed in laser technology. The target market includes the use of dental laser technology for hard tissue applications like in-caries prevention, dental restorations, bleaching, etc. The dental lasers market will likely gain momentum over the assessment period because of its beneficial properties such as reduced mechanical trauma, improved patient acceptance, better visualization of the surgical field, shorter healing period, and less pain.

Many patients are now inclined towards dental laser treatment so as to avoid invasive surgeries. Not only patients but also surgeons prefer to use methods that cause fewer incisions to stimulate swift recovery after procedures. To perform such minimally invasive procedures, dental professionals are utilizing dental lasers that are not invasive and don’t need the use of dental anesthetics. It is estimated that dental lasers for canker sores, lasers for periodontal therapy, laser therapy for implants, and many more will observe considerable demand over the projection period. In addition, dental laser manufacturers are concentrating on product innovations to bolster their sales revenue across the globe. All of these considerations will drive the growth of dental lasers over the forecast period.

“A growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures to propel the global growth of the dental lasers market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Easy availability of substitutes may hamper the market growth.

North America will emerge as a dominant leader in the global dental lasers market space.

The dental clinic end-user segment will account for 49.1% of the overall market share.

The hospital segment will hold about 33.4% of the total market share.

Ambulatory surgical centers will acquire 17.5% of the overall market share.

Increasing incidences of periodontal disorders will propel the dental lasers market in the U.S.

Rising spending on healthcare and healthcare infrastructure to foster growth in India’s dental lasers market.



Competitive Landscape

Biolase Inc., Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Laserstar Technology, Fotona D.D, AMD Lasers, A.R.C. Lasers, Convergent Dental, IPG Photonics Corporation, Elexxion AG, J.MORITA Corp., Den-Mat Holdings LLC, The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd. and Syneron Denta among others are some of the major players in the dental lasers market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are keen on product development and introducing new, advanced products into the market to benefit from the high preference for minimally invasive dental procedures.

More Insights into Dental Lasers Market Report

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, dental clinics are anticipated to contribute 49.1% of the dental laser demand by the end of 2022 and are likely to continue this growth streak over the forecast period. Heightened awareness of dental hygiene and dental health will drive the growth of this segment. The hospital segment will hold about 33.4% of the overall market share while the ambulatory surgical centers will account for 17.5% of the market share.

Based on region, the dental lasers market in the U.S. will demonstrate substantial growth. This is because of the rising occurrence of soft tissue disorders, the growing popularity of lasers for periodontal therapy, increased healthcare expenditure, and the availability of minimally invasive dental procedures. Apart from the U.S., India will also present notable growth in the dental lasers market owing to the increasing focus on healthcare and the availability of various dental procedures. Hence, the lucrative opportunities in these countries will aid the growth of the dental lasers market over the forecast period.

Key Segments of Dental Lasers Industry Survey

Dental Lasers Market by Laser Type:

Dental Surgical Lasers Diode Dental Lasers CO2 Dental Lasers Nd:YAG Lasers Articulated Arm Lasers (Er:YAG) Fiber-delivered Lasers (Er, Cr:YSGG)

Dental Welding Lasers Benchtop Lasers Standalone Lasers





Dental Lasers Market by End User:

Dental Lasers for Dental Clinics

Dental Lasers for Hospitals

Dental Lasers for Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Dental Lasers Market by Region

North America Dental Lasers Market

Latin America Dental Lasers Market

Europe Dental Lasers Market

East Asia Dental Lasers Market

South Asia & Pacific Dental Lasers Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Dental Lasers Market

