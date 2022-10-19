Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,003 in the last 365 days.

Evolution Of A Country Music Star: Singer/Songwriter Kate Boytek's Debut Single HELL OR HIGH WATER, Available Oct. 24 

Kate Boytek's New Single, HELL OR HIGH WATER

Singer-Songwriter Kate Boytek

One Of Nashville's Rising Stars.”
— Ming S. Zhao, Authority Magazine
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding an ever-increasing wave of live performances, critical acclaim, and press coverage, super talented singer/songwriter Kate Boytek is taking Nashville and beyond by storm with her singular sound and writing prowess with her rousing and exciting new single, HELL OR HIGH WATER. 

The song, which is receiving increasing national radio play, will be available for purchase and more beginning October 24th on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. The track can be pre-saved for order online ahead of the release. 


Speaking about the release, Kate Boytek says, "It's hard to express the excitement I have about my debut single "Hell or High Water" dropping everywhere October 24th! This song was so fun to co-write with the incredible Britton Cameron. It's upbeat, fiery, and fun, but most importantly represents me as an artist. I cannot wait to share it with everyone, and I am so grateful to everyone for the support."

Boytek is managed by the National Conference of Personal Managers V.P. Burke Allen from Allen Artists in Washington, DC, and under an artist development deal with Bernard Porter's PCG Universal in Nashville.

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Kate Boytek Sings Classic Hit, COUNTRY ROADS.

You just read:

Evolution Of A Country Music Star: Singer/Songwriter Kate Boytek's Debut Single HELL OR HIGH WATER, Available Oct. 24 

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.