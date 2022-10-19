Mortgage Lending Market Expected to Reach $27,509.24 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage Lending Market by Type of Mortgage Loan (Conventional Mortgage Loans, Jumbo Loans, Government-insured Mortgage Loans, Others), by Mortgage Loan Terms (30-year Mortgage, 20-year Mortgage, 15-year Mortgage, Others), by Interest Rate (Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan, Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan), by Provider (Primary Mortgage Lender, Secondary Mortgage Lender): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mortgage Lending Market," The mortgage lending market was valued at $11,487.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27,509.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Impacting Factors

• Shorter loan application processes

• Increased focus toward digitalizing lending process

• Access to large sums of money

The report provides a detailed study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. The report offers a SWOT analysis that helps to understand the driving and restraining factors in the industry. The report highlights market segmentation and includes the study of major market players. Furthermore, the report covers a detailed study of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the global Mortgage Lending market. The global Mortgage Lending market report offers an overview of the market and highlights the market definition and scope.

The Mortgage Lending Market report offers a detailed analysis of the market on the basis of several parameters including sales, sales analysis, market size, and major driving factors. In addition, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, portfolio and financial analysis, and a business overview of services and products. Such statistical tools provide essential information regarding leading market players and help take advantage of lucrative opportunities in the industry. The report aids industry players and new industry entrants to devise sound business strategies and leveraging the opportunities.

The report provides a comprehensive study of the major market trends and driving factors that fuel the growth of the global Mortgage Lending market. The analysis of drivers and opportunities is essential in understanding the dynamic industry trends and how companies can leverage such trends. Furthermore, the analysis of challenges and restraints offered in the report helps in recognizing market dynamics. The global Mortgage Lending report provides quantitative as well as qualitative analyses of the market. The qualitative study provides the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

The report covers a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. The prolonged lockdown across the world and stringent restrictions on international trade have a significant impact on the global Mortgage Lending market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a disrupted supply chain and value. Moreover, the pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and created a shortage of skilled workforce. The report provides consumer preferences, trends, and budget impact on the market owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mortgage Lending Market Report Highlights

Type of Mortgage Loan

• Conventional Mortgage Loans

• Jumbo Loans

• Government-insured Mortgage Loans

• Others

Mortgage Loan Terms

• 30-year Mortgage

• 20-year Mortgage

• 15-year Mortgage

• Others

Interest Rate

• Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan

• Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan

Provider

• Primary Mortgage Lender

 Banks

 Credit Unions

 NBFC's

 Others

• Secondary Mortgage Lender

The global Mortgage Lending market offers detailed segmentation based on mortgage loan, mortgage loan term, interest rate, provider, and region. The Mortgage Lending market is segmented on the basis of geography. The regions studied in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This market study helps to devise business strategies and recognize lucrative opportunities.

The report includes a comprehensive study of market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets that help understand strategies and make informed decisions. The Global Mortgage Lending market report offers the segmentation and study of prime market players. The major companies are Ally Financial Inc., Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup, Inc., Fannie Mae, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mr. Cooper Group Inc., PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, QNB, Royal Bank of Canada, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Social Finance, Inc., Standard Chartered, Truist, Wells Fargo, ClearCapital.com, Inc. and Roostify, Inc.

These companies have adopted various business strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions. These market developments help new industry entrants understand profitable strategies and make informed decisions. This study offers a comprehensive study of major impacting factors and prime investment pockets in the market.

