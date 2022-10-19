Mobile Biometrics Market

The rise in the penetration of the mobile devices is escalating the growth of mobile biometrics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Mobile Biometrics Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 184.8 billion by 2031 | CAGR 22.5% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global mobile biometric market was accounted for USD 24.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 184.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global mobile biometric market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Rise in demand for proper authentication methods and surge in number of cyber-attacks have boosted the growth of the global mobile biometric market. However, complicated installation and infrastructural requirements hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in the field of IoT and cloud technology would open new opportunities in the future.

The report divides the global mobile biometric market on the basis of component, authentication mode, technology, industry vertical, and region.

On the basis of technology, the fingerprint recognition segment held the lion’s share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the face recognition segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

The report offers an analysis of the global mobile biometric market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

The global mobile biometric industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Aware, Inc., Apple, Inc., HID Global Corporation, BIO-Key International, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Precise Biometrics AB, Nuance Communication, and Safran, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The pandemic drastically impacted the market due to increase in digital retail and e-commerce platforms and rise in cyber-attacks in the form of identity theft and frauds.

• Due to adoption of work from home, the companies invested more in data privacy and safety among employees.

