Toothpaste Tablet Market All Set to Exceed US$152.3 Mn in Revenue by 2026 End
Toothpaste Tablet Market Registering a CAGR of 6.8% Over the Forecast Period of 2021 to 2026
/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toothpaste tubes made of plastics create a massive load on the global non-biodegradable waste management system. While this remains the key factor driving toothpaste tablet sales, it has also been building a positive consumer perception about toothpaste tablet that aids in oral health maintenance with lesser amount of water. In a newly released report, Fairfield Market Research forecasts a healthy growth outlook for global toothpaste tablet market that is likely to reach the revenue of around US$152.3 Mn by 2026 end, up from nearly US$109.4 Mn recorded in the year 2021. The market is expected to receive an impetus from the consistently improving accessibility of toothpaste tablets across retail, and
Key Research Insights
- Toothpaste tablet market is poised for a promising 6.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2026
- Fluoride-free toothpaste tablets remain top selling and account for nearly 40% share in market value
- Europe remains the most profitable market for toothpaste tablet sales and will account for a potential market value share of nearly 30.3% by 2026 end
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Fluoride-free toothpaste tablets currently account for around 40% share in overall revenue generation and will remain an attarctuve category throughout the period of projection. Awareness regarding the potential hazards of fluorosis will keep the sale of fluoride-free tablets afloat. Hospitality industry is expected to unlock a new stream of revenue generation opportunities for the participants in toothpaste tablet market. The report marks the fact that a sizeable number of hospitality segments have been keen on adopting a zero-waste creation strategy to achieve the circular economy. In terms of the market analysis based on the sales channel, online retail will continue to enjoy proliferating sales and are expected to exhibit nearly 7% growth by 2026 end.
Key Report Highlights
- Fluoride-free toothpaste tablets remain the bestseller with more than 3/5th of market share
- Kids toothpaste tablets represents a highly attractive untapped category
- Innovative flavoured varieties will create new opportunistic avenues for toothpaste tablet market players
Insights into Regional Analysis
Europe will continue to reign supreme as indicated by the report and the dominance is clearly attributable to an expanding customer base showcasing preference for convenience products like toothpaste tablets. Europe has been pioneering the spread of popularity of zero-waste products as a viable futuristic alternative for plastics. The market here will thus also benefit largely from the stringent regulatory framework regarding plastics and plastic products consumption. Growing consumer inclination for cruelty-free products, and the flourishing prospects of eco-friendly brands further provide strong tailwinds to the European toothpaste tablet market. The report anticipates Europe’s toothpaste tablet market to witness around 7.5% growth through the end of 2026. While the developed western regions will continue to be at the forefront of demand generation in line with strong presence of some of the globally leading brands, the role of retail will also play an important role in the establishment of toothpaste market across these regions. The retail sector has been offering some attractive subscriptions that are expected to contribute to sales to a certain extent. Moreover, a mass consumer shift toward eco-friendly label products will further support market expansion here.
Key Players in Global Toothpaste Tablet Market
The Humble Co., Colgate Palmolive Company, Bite, Weldental LLC, Lush Cosmetics Company, DENTTABS GmbH, Kaylaan LLC, Georganics, Nelson Naturals INC., PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021 - 2026
|Market Size in 2021
|US$109.4 Mn
|Estimated Market Size in 2026
|US$152.3 Mn
|CAGR
|6.8 %
|Key Players
|The Humble Co., Colgate Palmolive Company, Bite, Weldental LLC, Lush Cosmetics Company, DENTTABS GmbH, Kaylaan LLC, Georganics, Nelson Naturals INC., PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets
Market Segmentation
Product Type Coverage
- Fluoride
- Fluoride Free
End-User Coverage
- Adult
- Kids
Sales Channel Coverage
- Online
- Multi Brand Stores
- Others
Geographical Coverage
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Leading Companies
- The Humble CO
- Bite
- DENTTABS GmbH
- Georganics
- Hello Products LLC
- PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets
- Weldental LLC
- Lush Ltd
- Nelson Naturals INC
- Kaylaan LLC
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Technology-wise Analysis
- Application-wise Analysis
- Region-wise Analysis
- Country-wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
