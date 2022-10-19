Toothpaste Tablet Market All Set to Exceed US$152.3 Mn in Revenue by 2026 End

Toothpaste Tablet Market Registering a CAGR of 6.8% Over the Forecast Period of 2021 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toothpaste tubes made of plastics create a massive load on the global non-biodegradable waste management system. While this remains the key factor driving toothpaste tablet sales, it has also been building a positive consumer perception about toothpaste tablet that aids in oral health maintenance with lesser amount of water. In a newly released report, Fairfield Market Research forecasts a healthy growth outlook for global toothpaste tablet market that is likely to reach the revenue of around US$152.3 Mn by 2026 end, up from nearly US$109.4 Mn recorded in the year 2021. The market is expected to receive an impetus from the consistently improving accessibility of toothpaste tablets across retail, and

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/toothpaste-tablet-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Toothpaste tablet market is poised for a promising 6.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

Fluoride-free toothpaste tablets remain top selling and account for nearly 40% share in market value

Europe remains the most profitable market for toothpaste tablet sales and will account for a potential market value share of nearly 30.3% by 2026 end





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Fluoride-free toothpaste tablets currently account for around 40% share in overall revenue generation and will remain an attarctuve category throughout the period of projection. Awareness regarding the potential hazards of fluorosis will keep the sale of fluoride-free tablets afloat. Hospitality industry is expected to unlock a new stream of revenue generation opportunities for the participants in toothpaste tablet market. The report marks the fact that a sizeable number of hospitality segments have been keen on adopting a zero-waste creation strategy to achieve the circular economy. In terms of the market analysis based on the sales channel, online retail will continue to enjoy proliferating sales and are expected to exhibit nearly 7% growth by 2026 end.

Key Report Highlights

Fluoride-free toothpaste tablets remain the bestseller with more than 3/5 th of market share

of market share Kids toothpaste tablets represents a highly attractive untapped category

Innovative flavoured varieties will create new opportunistic avenues for toothpaste tablet market players





Insights into Regional Analysis

Europe will continue to reign supreme as indicated by the report and the dominance is clearly attributable to an expanding customer base showcasing preference for convenience products like toothpaste tablets. Europe has been pioneering the spread of popularity of zero-waste products as a viable futuristic alternative for plastics. The market here will thus also benefit largely from the stringent regulatory framework regarding plastics and plastic products consumption. Growing consumer inclination for cruelty-free products, and the flourishing prospects of eco-friendly brands further provide strong tailwinds to the European toothpaste tablet market. The report anticipates Europe’s toothpaste tablet market to witness around 7.5% growth through the end of 2026. While the developed western regions will continue to be at the forefront of demand generation in line with strong presence of some of the globally leading brands, the role of retail will also play an important role in the establishment of toothpaste market across these regions. The retail sector has been offering some attractive subscriptions that are expected to contribute to sales to a certain extent. Moreover, a mass consumer shift toward eco-friendly label products will further support market expansion here.

Key Players in Global Toothpaste Tablet Market

The Humble Co., Colgate Palmolive Company, Bite, Weldental LLC, Lush Cosmetics Company, DENTTABS GmbH, Kaylaan LLC, Georganics, Nelson Naturals INC., PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/toothpaste-tablet-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2026 Market Size in 2021 US$109.4 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$152.3 Mn CAGR 6.8 % Key Players The Humble Co., Colgate Palmolive Company, Bite, Weldental LLC, Lush Cosmetics Company, DENTTABS GmbH, Kaylaan LLC, Georganics, Nelson Naturals INC., PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets

Market Segmentation

Product Type Coverage

Fluoride

Fluoride Free

End-User Coverage

Adult

Kids

Sales Channel Coverage

Online

Multi Brand Stores

Others





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

The Humble CO

Bite

DENTTABS GmbH

Georganics

Hello Products LLC

PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets

Weldental LLC

Lush Ltd

Nelson Naturals INC

Kaylaan LLC

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com