Food Lion Feeds Sending Truckloads of Food, Water and Supplies to Support Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

Omnichannel retailer also matching customer donations up to $30,000 to support the American Red Cross

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds has sent two semi-trailers full of much-needed essentials from South Carolina to Florida, supporting residents recovering from Hurricane Ian. Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer that founded Food Lion Feeds in 2014 to address hunger relief in the towns and cities it serves.



The delivery will benefit Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, the largest hunger-relief network in Southwest Florida, which serves many of the communities most impacted by Hurricane Ian. The delivery includes pallets of water, canned soup, canned vegetables, rice, dried beans, macaroni and cheese, antibacterial wipes, baby food and pet food.

“It’s important to support our neighbors in times of need, and we are committed to helping Floridians who are experiencing unprecedented times due to the devastation from Hurricane Ian,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “By providing truckloads of food and supplies, we want the families impacted to know we care and are here to help.”

In addition to the product delivery, Food Lion Feeds raised funds in partnership with customers to support the American Red Cross’ efforts to provide meals and assistance to residents affected by the devastation. Through Oct. 18, Food Lion customers at its more than 1,100 stores across 10 states had the option to make a cash donation at the register to support neighbors and communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. All proceeds benefit American Red Cross relief efforts, and Food Lion will match register donations up to $30,000. Results of those contributions will be announced later this month. So far in 2022, Food Lion Feeds has provided nearly $100,000 in donations to the American Red Cross to support recovery efforts from flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

For more ways in which Food Lion cares for the towns and cities it serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

