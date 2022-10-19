Demand for Laser Hair Removal Market Growing at 15.7+% CAGR to be worth $2.51 Bn by 2031

Laser Hair Removal Market Opportunity, Size , Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global laser hair removal market accrued earnings worth $583.99 million in 2021, and is predicted to hit $2.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of oscillating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Laser hair removal is a non-invasive aesthetic procedure performed to remove unwanted hair from face, leg, chin, back, arm, underarm, bikini line and other areas. Concentrated beam of light is used in the procedure of laser hair removal treatment. Intensely concentrated light is used in the procedure to penetrate the hair follicles. The laser light is absorbed by the pigment in the hair shaft, which causes the follicle to heat up and become damaged, halting the growth of new hair. There are different types of laser hair removal procedures, which include alexandrite laser hair removal, diode laser hair removal ruby laser hair removal and Nd:YAG system.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the global laser hair removal market. A number of clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Non-essential surgical procedures were cancelled due to pandemic. Laser hair removal procedures are non-emergency aesthetic procedures that significantly hampered revenue of aesthetic companies. In addition, sudden sharp cut in monthly income of population anticipated to have negative impact on laser hair removal market.

The North America market was dominant, in terms of revenue among other regions in 2021, owing to increase in number of laser hair removal procedure, technological advancement and presence of key players. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific was the second-largest contributor in the market in 2021, and is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among the people regarding availability of laser hair removal services and rise in disposable income.

Some of the major companies that operate in the global laser hair removal market include 𝐀𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚, 𝐂𝐲𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 & 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜, 𝐋𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐚 & 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐚, 𝐋𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞, 𝐋𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬, 𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂, 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐝𝐚, 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐄𝐕 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐌𝐃, 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐁𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Alexandrite laser hair removal

Diode laser hair removal

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫

Male

Female

𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

13 to 29

30 to 54

55 to 69

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What is the total market value of laser hair removal market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of laser hair removal market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the laser hair removal market report?

Q5. Does the laser hair removal company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in laser hair removal market?

Q7. What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

Q8. What are the key trends in the laser hair removal market report?

