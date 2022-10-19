Attorney General Ken Paxton has signed a Tennessee-led letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in response to the medical establishment asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to censor and prosecute speech that criticizes permanent, life-altering procedures currently being done to children suffering from gender dysphoria.

The recent demand by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and the Children’s Hospital Association would--if carried out by the federal government--violate the Constitution and limit the ability of concerned parents, physicians, and elected leaders to criticize the types of disturbing treatments, such as chemical castrations and double mastectomies, that are becoming alarmingly common in minors.

Meanwhile, across the world, other advanced countries are imposing limits on these disturbing medical trends and radical procedures, and protecting their citizens’ rights to criticize them. It is incumbent upon Attorney General Garland, who is tasked with defending American citizens and their Constitutional rights, to stand up for freedom of speech, which includes the right to criticize procedures that permanently change our children’s lives.

“Nothing matters more than protecting our children,” the letter reads. “We need to make sure we are doing that right. The only way to obtain that certainty is through rigorous interrogation of current practices. Criticism must be welcomed, not silenced.”

To read the full letter, click here.