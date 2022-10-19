Access is now open to the Childfree Wealth Life and Financial Planning System.
Childfree Wealth has launched a new self-directed financial planning system specifically to help Childfree and Permanently Childless people.
Most financial planning assumes you have kids. If you are Childfree or Permanently Childless, you follow a different life plan and you need a financial plan that reflects your future without kids.”WATER VALLEY, MS, US, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Childfree Wealth was started because most financial advice assumes people have kids. We wanted our community to have access to financial planning designed to meet our unique needs.
— Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP®, Founder, Childfree Wealth
It’s hard for people to manage money and plan for the future if they haven’t been taught the principles of financial planning. That’s why Childfree Wealth takes a collaborative approach with clients, giving them the tools they need to create a personalized plan that supports the vision they have for their life without kids.
While we enjoy working one-on-one with clients, we wanted to expand access to those who prefer a more self-directed approach to learning. We’ve been working on the Childfree Wealth Life and Financial Planning System for a while now and can’t wait to share it with everyone!
Check out all the details about the system here, but here’s a quick overview of what’s included:
• Assessment Tools: Annual and monthly assessments that provide a snapshot of their current financial situation and to track progress over time.
• Individualized Learning Plan: Get personalized recommendations on how to move through the courses based on unique goals.
• Video Library: Over 100 videos in 15 courses that cover the foundations of financial planning. The program is flexible, allowing people to decide where to focus first.
• Live, Monthly Q&A’s: Members can join monthly group sessions where our financial experts can answer the questions that come up for as they are moving through the information.
• Access to Financial Planning Software: to dive deeper into financial planning
• Bonus Learning: Monthly themes with bonus material to enhance their understanding of key financial planning principles.
If people want to create a life and financial plan that supports their future without kids, our system is here to guide them through it step-by-step.
People can join now for unlimited access to the Childfree Wealth Life and Financial Planning System for just $50 a month, with the option to cancel at any time.
Jay Zigmont
Childfree Wealth
email us here