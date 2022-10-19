Access is now open to the Childfree Wealth Life and Financial Planning System.

Submit Release
Childfree Wealth has launched a new self-directed financial planning system specifically to help Childfree and Permanently Childless people.

Most financial planning assumes you have kids. If you are Childfree or Permanently Childless, you follow a different life plan and you need a financial plan that reflects your future without kids.”
— Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP®, Founder, Childfree Wealth
WATER VALLEY, MS, US, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Childfree Wealth was started because most financial advice assumes people have kids. We wanted our community to have access to financial planning designed to meet our unique needs.

It’s hard for people to manage money and plan for the future if they haven’t been taught the principles of financial planning. That’s why Childfree Wealth takes a collaborative approach with clients, giving them the tools they need to create a personalized plan that supports the vision they have for their life without kids.

While we enjoy working one-on-one with clients, we wanted to expand access to those who prefer a more self-directed approach to learning. We’ve been working on the Childfree Wealth Life and Financial Planning System for a while now and can’t wait to share it with everyone!

Check out all the details about the system here, but here’s a quick overview of what’s included:

• Assessment Tools: Annual and monthly assessments that provide a snapshot of their current financial situation and to track progress over time.
• Individualized Learning Plan: Get personalized recommendations on how to move through the courses based on unique goals.
• Video Library: Over 100 videos in 15 courses that cover the foundations of financial planning. The program is flexible, allowing people to decide where to focus first.
• Live, Monthly Q&A’s: Members can join monthly group sessions where our financial experts can answer the questions that come up for as they are moving through the information.
• Access to Financial Planning Software: to dive deeper into financial planning
• Bonus Learning: Monthly themes with bonus material to enhance their understanding of key financial planning principles.

If people want to create a life and financial plan that supports their future without kids, our system is here to guide them through it step-by-step.

People can join now for unlimited access to the Childfree Wealth Life and Financial Planning System for just $50 a month, with the option to cancel at any time.

