Surgical Instrument Service, Sharpening and Repair – CoreMed Partners with BPI Medical.

CoreMed announced its partnership today with BPI Medical and now offers surgical instrument sharpening, servicing and repair for hospitals throughout the USA.

The hospital sends their surgical instruments to BPI via FedEx. BPI sends an estimate for approval. Upon approval, the instruments are serviced and returned, and the hospital saves a lot of money.” — Sean Cherry, Managing Partner, CoreMed

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreMed Surgical, LLC, a premier medical device distributor, announced its partnership today with BPI Medical and now offers surgical instrument sharpening, servicing and repair for regional hospitals throughout the entire US.

CoreMed announces that it is now partnering with BPI Medical, a premier surgical instrument repair and servicing company located in Fife, Washington. CoreMed is now able to provide its customers (regional hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and veterinarian surgery centers located throughout the US) with rapid turn-around and cost-effective surgical instruments repair, servicing, and sharpening services.

BPI Medical maintains an excellent reputation in the industry and has been in business since 1976 offering quality services for medical providers across the US. One of BPI’s key contract winning benefits is that it offers very fast-paced turn around services for clients located across the US.

In areas that rely on a mobile service to come to the hospital on a periodic basis, this system allows much faster turn-around times, which translates into lower operating costs over time.

“It is a simple process”, said Sean Cherry, managing partner for CoreMed, “the hospital gathers all their instruments, places them in a pre-labeled FedEx container and sends it to BPI for review. BPI will then examine each instrument and determine the cost for servicing each item. An estimate is then emailed back to the hospital admin for approval. Once approval is received, BPI services the instruments as required and returns them via FedEx delivery back to the hospital. It is a very smooth transaction which significantly adds value to the hospital's bottom line.”

BPI is an ISO Certified (ISO ISO 13485-2016) medical device manufacturer that (aside from manufacturing customized surgical instruments and devices) repairs and services medical devices and surgical instruments.

BPI can repair and maintain:

• Flexible and rigid endoscopes by most major manufacturers.

• Powered Hand pieces

• Pneumatic and electric drills, saws, and cordless drivers.

They also recondition surgical instruments to ensure proper performance.

BPI has been producing custom instrumentation for OEMs and surgeons since 1976.

Their equipment and instrument sales, service, and repair specialties Include:

• Endoscopy

• Electrosurgery

• General Surgery

• Imaging

• Orthopedics

• Vascular

CoreMed, an independent medical device distributor since 2017 was founded by Sean Cherry, an experienced medical device representative with 20 years’ experience. Besides offering world-class surgical instrument repair, sharpening and servicing, CoreMed also offers ENT related medical devices, as well as Closed Loop reprocessing services for single use medical devices (SUDs).

Sean and his team are available to help administrators for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers reduce their costs and increase their bottom-line efficiency by helping them incorporate and efficient method for repairing and servicing surgical instruments and devices.

For more information about surgical instrument servicing or reprocessing, or to inquire about purchasing medical devices or services for your hospital or surgery center, contact Sean Cherry:

(208) 691-9999 | sean@coremedsurgical.com | https://coremedsurgical.com

###

How BPI Will Service, Repair and Sharpen Your Surgical Instruments