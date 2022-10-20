The Haven Texas announces partnership with Prime Healthcare & Dallas Medical Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haven Texas announces partnership with Prime Healthcare & Dallas Medical Center to open the largest detox and stabilization unit of its kind in the state of Texas for those struggling with substance abuse.
The Haven Texas today, announced a partnership with Dallas Medical Center to open and operate a new 28+ bed medical unit, specializing in providing services to those in need of detox from acute alcohol and drug abuse. This convenient and beautiful location sits in the heart of Dallas, further solidifying The Haven Texas’ position as the states leader and fastest growing company serving those struggling with substance abuse and addiction. Since opening in 2018, The Haven Texas has served thousands of patients, while elevating the quality of care in the acute medical stabilization space.
This partnership distances itself from other providers, as it serves to increase access to care through in-network contracts with all major insurance providers as well as accepting all Medicare and Medicaid products. The Haven Texas and its Hospital partners ensure that only the highest possible quality of care is provided, and that patients have access to supplemental services such as transportation assistance, 24/7 admissions, and onsite discharge planning.
“Prime Healthcare is everything we could hope for in a partner”, said The Haven’s Chief Operating Officer, Jason Brazell. “They have built one of the largest, fastest growing, and most respected networks of Hospitals in the U.S., all while maintaining the absolute highest standard of patient care. We simply could not be more excited to continue to build, grow, and serve local communities with such a stellar team”
Prime Healthcare owns and operates 45 Hospitals across 15 states, and was named The Fastest Growing Hospital System in the country by Modern Healthcare. Started in 2001 by Dr. Prem Reddy with a mission of “Saving hospitals. Saving jobs. Saving lives”, Prime Healthcare has invested more than $1.7 Billion Dollars in Capital improvements across its network of hospitals since 2005. This speaks strongly to Prime’s reputation for turning around and investing in hospitals, so they can thrive and serve the communities that so desperately need them.
“Adding this service line and partnership is a huge win for our community, and really all of those in North Texas who are fighting substance abuse. All too often we see news stories about how addiction tears lives apart, but now we can offer help to those who want to get back on the right path” said Ruben Garza, CEO, Dallas Medical Center
The first unit is scheduled to open 10/24/2022 in Dallas, Texas
The Haven Texas
+19036090544 ext.
Jason@TrinityHP.com
Jason Brazell