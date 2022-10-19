Luxury Footwear Market New Highs - Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players

Luxury Footwear Market

According to the Industry analysis, The global luxury footwear market is segmented into product, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Rise of social media marketing, and premiumization of products are some of the factors driving the growth of the global luxury footwear market.” — Aniket Kadam

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Luxury Footwear Market by Product, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030”. The global luxury footwear market was valued at $25,549.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $39,987.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5296

Luxury footwear are the footwear which are quite expensive as compared to normal footwear. It is because this kind of footwear can be customized according to customer’s need and demand. Thus, the luxury shoe is gaining traction in the market. The footwear aid in covering and protecting the foot from ground textures, temperatures, and gravel roads. Footwear are made up of different materials such as leather, plastic, rubber, and fabric. Leather is one of the prominent materials used for the first version of a footwear. Companies such as Nike are using eco-friendly raw materials such as recycled car tires, recycled carpet padding, organic cotton, and vegetable-dyed leathers for manufacturing footwear products.

The rise in number of working professionals has increased the overall demand for formal footwear and casual footwear. Rise in demand among children for a wide variety of footwear, augments the growth of the global market. In addition, increase in number of working professionals paired along with rise in fashion consciousness and need to look stylish & trendy fueled the overall growth of the luxury footwear market.

However, high prices and rise in popularity of footwear brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are usually available in developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor hampers the sale of the existing original footwear brands in these economies.

Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further augment the growth of the luxury footwear market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had negative impact on the luxury footwear market growth. The supply chain disruption had a negative impact on the luxury footwear market. But the e-commerce platforms helped to increase the sales of footwear to some extent. Increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts attract consumers to purchase footwear through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5296

These major players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach globally. The strategies such as product launch, business expansion, and partnership are adopted by market players. The prominent luxury footwear industry players include LVMH, Furla SpA, Longchamp, Luxottica Group, Mulberry Group, Vera Bradley, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Samsonite International S.A./Tumi brand, Valentino S.p.A., and ZV France SAS.

Key findings of the study

The global luxury footwear market was valued at $25,549.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $39,987.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By product, the formal footwear segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $14,325.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22,868.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By end use, the women segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $12,376.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18,288.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $13,840.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $20,261.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,942.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12,796.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.8%.

Reasons to Buy This Luxury Footwear Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Related Reports:

○ Personal Luxury Goods Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2025

○ Luxury Apparels Market is projected to reach $278,181.5 million by 2031

○ Luxury Jewelry Market is projected to reach $40.19 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-jewelry-market-A16918

○ Luxury Cosmetics Market is expected to garner $81,247.6 million by 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-cosmetics-market



Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2021/11/01/2324573/0/en/Global-Luxury-Footwear-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-39-98-Billion-by-2030-Says-AMR.html

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research