NYSOFA, AgingNY and GetSetUp Expand Partnership Offering Free Onl... October 17, 2022 | 5:35 AM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA, AgingNY and GetSetUp Expand Partnership Offering Free Online Classes for Hundreds of Thousands of Older Adults, Bridging Social…

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have expanded their partnership with GetSetUp to continue offering free online classes for hundreds of thousands of older adults in New York State.

NYSOFA and AgingNY began their partnership with GetSetUp during the pandemic as a solution to combat social isolation and bridge the digital divide for older New Yorkers. New Yorkers have since flocked to it in droves, with over 122,000 New York learners taking 169,000 classes in the first year and expanding rapidly.

GetSetUp was designed by and for people who are 50 and older to learn new skills, connect with others, and unlock new life experiences. Users can browse and enroll in courses at https://www.getsetup.io/partner/NYSTATE or refer a friend at https://dost.gsudevelopment.com.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said: "GetSetUp has far exceeded our expectations in helping to combat social isolation, foster mental and physical well-being, and bridge the digital divide for older adults. The numbers speak for themselves: nearly 200,000 users have been empowered by this user-friendly platform to learn new technologies, improve their health, engage their intellect, connect with others, and share their unique talents, skills, and expertise. We are proud to build on this partnership for many more New Yorkers, thanks to the support of Governor Kathy Hochul in this year's enacted budget."

In a January 2022 survey of GetSetUp users in New York, 94% said they consider the platform a reliable source to learn about advances in health technology. New York users also rate mental engagement, physical fitness, and social engagement as the areas where they saw the most improvement thanks to GetSetUp classes, giving the classes an average 4.6 out of 5-star rating.

Physical exercise, balance, and agility classes rank among the most popular offerings for New York users, including classes on morning fitness, Tai Chi-Shibashi, and Stretch and Destress Yoga. The platform also offers practical skills-training classes with an emphasis on reskilling and upskilling curriculum for older New Yorkers to access new economic opportunities.

"The social and mental health benefits are reciprocal for users and instructors alike,” Olsen added. “All classes are taught by older adults who have backgrounds in education or other professional expertise to share with their peers.”

For more information on the New York user experience, please download the new report "1 Year of Bridging the Digital Divide and Combatting Social Isolation in New York: A Case Study."

Newly expanded Spanish-Language Offerings

GetSetUp is excited to offer a range of new classes conducted entirely in Spanish that are culturally and linguistically adapted for Hispanic/Latino learners. The classes include topics on fitness, technology, cooking and nutrition, health and wellness, travel, and more. Learn more about GetSetUp en Español at https://www.getsetup.io/series/gsu-en-espanol.

AgingNY Executive Director Rebecca Preve said: “GetSetUp has been paramount in addressing social isolation and loneliness for thousands of older New Yorkers. The Association on Aging in New York is thrilled to expand and enhance programming that is dedicated to supporting older residents and their caregivers. Throughout the pandemic, the New York State Office for the Aging and Governor Hochul have been focused on alleviating the devastating effects of social isolation, and GetSetUp has been proven to provide much-needed relief. The Association on Aging applauds our partners for continuing and expanding such a vital resource for our communities.”

GetSetUp Co-Founder Lawrence Kosick said: "We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership and services with the State of New York. We admire how New York has set itself up globally as the most age-friendly state to grow older in and the support they have fostered in scaling GetSetUp’s life-long learning offerings to their older adult community. We look forward to reaching even more New Yorkers to assure that they, too, have the opportunity to stay active, engaged, and reimagine themselves at any age in a safe, fun, and interactive way."

About the New York State Office for the Aging

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.6 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Stay connected—visit the NYSOFA Facebook page; follow @NYSAGING on Twitter and NYSAging on Instagram; or visit aging.ny.gov.

About the Association on Aging in New York

The Association on Aging in New York supports and advocates for New York’s mostly county-based Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and works collaboratively with a network of organizations that exist to promote independence, preserve dignity, and provide support for residents of New York State as they age. For more information, follow us on Facebook, visit www.agingny.org or call (518) 449-7080.

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. The social learning platform helps over 4.6 million older adults in 160 countries stay mentally and physically fit, creates economic opportunities through jobs and reskilling, and provides a community where people find meaning and purpose by sharing their knowledge and passions and forming new connections. Classes are taught by older adults on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform where older adults can connect during and in between classes. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin. Learn more at https://www.getsetup.io/partner/NYSTATE.

