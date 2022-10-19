Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders 2022

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa,” “EMOR” or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today offers an open Letter to Shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker which reports on the Company's 2022 year-to-date progress and his corporate outlook for 2023. Highlights of the letter are below, and the full letter can be found here: https://www.healixa.com/press/shareholderletter2022

Shareholders,

During the course of 2022, Healixa has continued to expand its portfolio of “healing technologies”, while simultaneously commercializing its PurelyRx® digital health care eco-system and preparing the launch of our Global AquaDuct™ atmospheric water harvesting initiatives. Our team’s dedication to these ethically engineered technologies has resulted in some significant accomplishments for our shareholders and partners alike. I would like to take a moment to thank each person who has contributed their time, creativity, and energy to these very special initiatives. I would also like to thank our shareholders who have provided the support and confidence we needed to make all this possible.

Achievement of 2022 and Goals for 2023

During the course of 2022, we have made tremendous strides on both of our main initiatives.

2022 Healixa Parent

Completed required PCAOB audits and quarterly reviews that are prerequisites to full SEC reporting

Create a majority independent Board of Directors

Created an incredible Advisory Board that includes leadership fortified by people that have served in roles such as Acting Secretary of Defense of the United States, United States Congressman, United States Ambassador, state Senator and blue-chip corporate leadership

2022 Health Care Achievements

Created the best positioned health tech solution for independent pharmacies, providers and patients

Proven results with one of the largest health care organizations in the USA

Unique partnership with one of the largest tech-enabled rideshare companies

Created subsidiary, Advocate Care, allowing us to provide significant additional revenue potential to our digital health care eco-system, PurelyRx®

Attracted top industry professionals to direct and operate this robust digital health care suite

Moved from beta to revenue in the 4th quarter of 2022

2022 Global AquaDuct™ Achievements

Best positioned atmospheric water harvesting solution

Broad patent filings across the globe because of the uniqueness of the technology

Unique partnership with one of largest UN clean water NGO’s

Secured $75 million in order indications

Secured manufacturing and supply agreement with US manufacture

Secured additional interest from agriculture and sanitation groups expanding the potential market for units

Goals for 2023

Significantly expand our current PurelyRx® customer base and recurring revenues Add additional value and benefits to the PurelyRx® platform to further expand revenue opportunities, including patient best pricing features Continually fortify the PurelyRx® platform with senior health care professionals Move the Global AquaDuct™ into production and begin taking actual purchase orders and making deliveries Begin working on other models of the Global AquaDuct™ to address other markets and use cases Continue preparing and move Healixa to a national stock exchange

We remain forever grateful to the customers who have trusted us with their business, to each other for our dedication to our initiatives and culture, and to our shareholders for their support and confidence.

Kindest regards,

/s/ Ian Parker

CEO

Healixa Inc.

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com .

