Prime Matter Labs Appoints Jessica Khuat as New Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Matter Labs , a leading contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, announced that Jessica Khuat has been named as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jessica will be based in the New York office and report to CEO Aaron Paas.



In her new role, Jessica will be responsible for the company’s finance and accounting across all areas of the business, including all office and lab locations. In addition, Jessica will serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team and will work closely with senior management and the Board of Directors to help design, develop, and execute the company’s vision to "make contract manufacturing better for brands."

“I’m thrilled to be joining Prime Matter Labs as the company has such a strong foundation from its decades of experience in the beauty and personal care products space,” said Jessica Khuat. “As the beauty industry evolves, I look forward to helping drive the growth of the company and its transformation into being the go-to partner for rapidly growing emerging and established brands.”

Prior to Prime Matter Labs, Jessica spent more than 15 years working across the finance organizations of Heineken and Procter & Gamble. At Heineken, she most recently served as the finance lead responsible for driving profit and share maximization through full P&L management including KPI performance, pricing, budget and revenue management and planning. At Procter & Gamble she served as finance lead for Wella Canada, the Salon Professional Division of P&G. She also supported the beauty care division leading financial analysis for skin, cosmetics & personal care in Canada, including brands such as Olay, CoverGirl, Ivory, Old Spice, Gillette and Secret.

“Jessica has a long history of building high-performing finance organizations across the consumer packaged goods landscape. Her deep understanding of our industry and relentless pursuit of sustainable growth strategies will help take our world-class leadership team to a whole new level,” said Aaron Paas, CEO of Prime Matter Labs. “I am thrilled to be able to work with Jess and the rest of our incredibly talented team to build the future of contract manufacturing by being a better partner for the brands driving the innovation and growth of our industry.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Jess as an incredible thought leader to the executive team at Prime,” said Lusa Zhou, Principal at Monogram Capital Partners. “We look forward to the wonderful partnership and strategic collaboration between the finance organization under Jess’s leadership and all of the critical functions led by the exceptional leaders whom Aaron has brought together.”

To learn more about Prime Matter Labs, please visit: www.primematterlabs.com

About Prime Matter Labs

About Prime Matter Labs

Prime Matter Labs is on a mission to transform beauty and personal care contract manufacturing. It strives to be the most trusted product development and production partner for recognized and emerging brands redefining the industry. Founded by Mohamed Barakat, Frank Linares, Mark Barakat, and B.M. Barakat (c. 1926-2007), Prime Matter Labs has for four decades achieved high standards for its product development and production capabilities, formulation expertise, quality and regulatory control, and personalized project management. To learn more about Prime Matter Labs, please visit: www.primematterlabs.com

About Monogram Capital Partners

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital Partners focuses exclusively on investing in high-growth consumer and omnichannel brands and service providers. With approximately $700 million of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to partner with inspirational founders and talented management teams across the consumer ecosystem. Prime Matter Labs joined Monogram's portfolio in January 2020. To learn more about Monogram, please visit: www.monogramcapital.com

