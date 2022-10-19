Former January 6th Select Committee Investigative Counsel and Federal Prosecutor Kevin Elliker Returns to Hunton Andrews Kurth in Richmond

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, VA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin S. Elliker, an experienced appellate, complex litigation and government investigations attorney, has returned to Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a counsel in the firm’s Richmond office.

Elliker, who was an associate with the firm from 2016 to 2019, most recently served as Investigative Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Prior to his service with the Select Committee, he was an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Drawing upon his government and private practice experience, Elliker advises clients facing appeals, complex litigation, white collar defense and government investigations. In addition to his roles in government, his notable prior experience includes:

Briefed, argued and secured reversal in a case of first impression regarding the application of Title VII’s waiting period for federal employees with claims of employment discrimination.

Briefed a major First Amendment case in which the Fourth Circuit granted a writ of mandamus striking down as unconstitutional a “gag order” entered in multiple civil cases involving alleged agricultural nuisances.

Briefed, argued and secured denial of class certification in a putative class action brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Assisted in an independent review commissioned by the City of Charlottesville, Virginia, to examine the City’s response to protest events in the summer of 2017, resulting in a published report detailing the independent review’s findings.

Successfully represented a Sudanese national in challenge to executive order suspending immigration from certain countries, resulting in client’s immigration and lawful permanent residency in the United States.

Elliker left the firm in 2019 to serve as an AUSA, where he led the Eastern District of Virginia’s Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) review teams. He also led dozens of investigations and prosecutions, working with law enforcement officers in covert and overt investigative activities regarding fraud, weapons, drug and child-exploitation offenses.

Beginning in September 2021, Elliker joined the January 6th Select Committee as an Investigative Counsel. In that role, he served as a front-line investigator, responsible for interviewing and deposing more than sixty witnesses, providing Congressional briefings, memorializing key findings, coordinating the presentation of evidence for the Committee’s televised hearings and contributing to the Committee’s final report.

“Kevin’s unique government experience is an exciting addition to the firm’s appeals and white collar and investigations teams,” said Elbert Lin, chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s appeals practice. “We are pleased to welcome Kevin back to the firm after his years in public service.”

Elliker earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from James Madison University and his law degree, summa cum laude, from William & Mary Law School, where he graduated first in his class. Following law school, Elliker clerked for Judge Robert B. King of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and Judge John A. Gibney, Jr., of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Before law school, Kevin worked as a high school government and history teacher.

Led by a former state solicitor general, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Issues and Appeals practice has represented clients in federal and state appellate courts nationwide, including in the Supreme Court of the United States and in every federal court of appeals. Among the firm’s lawyers are a former justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, a former judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and more than 30 who have clerked for federal and state appellate judges throughout the country, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Members of the team have received numerous accolades, including invitations to join the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the American Law Institute, as well as rankings in Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, the National Law Journal, Super Lawyers, and Virginia Business magazine.

