SimpliPhi Launches “Energize America: Prepare & Respond” Campaign, Bringing Affordable Energy Storage Solutions to Homeowners and Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Oxnard, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the volatile and unpredictable scale of recent storms, SimpliPhi Power – now part of Briggs and Stratton – is providing reduced pricing on wall-mountable PHI 3.8 kWh Battery, Big Genny Emergency Power Kit, and Little Genny Power Kit through October 31, 2022.

Customer-sited battery storage is a critical solution that creates reliable backup power in the face of growing threats to the centralized grid, whether at home, at work, or on-the-go during evacuations. That is why SimpliPhi is committed to Energizing America, a campaign designed to raise awareness and offer discounts to prepare and equip home and business owners with critical battery backup as extreme weather continues to cause widespread power outages across the U.S., putting people, businesses, and communities at risk. The urgency and sheer numbers of people across the country facing power outages inspired SimpliPhi to create the campaign and offer additional coverage to the entire U.S. and territories.

In recent weeks, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico, which left 13 dead and hundreds of thousands without clean water or power. The storm hit on the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which claimed the lives of 3,000 and caused massive infrastructure damage and power outages. Two weeks after Fiona, over 100,000 Puerto Rican residents are still without access to grid power.

Ten days after Fiona, Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm, significantly damaging coastal communities and inundating the mainland, wiping out utility power lines. It then traveled across the state and back into the ocean, hitting South Carolina and parts of Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane. As it traveled, the storm continued to bring heavy rain and severe winds to North Carolina and Virginia. Collectively, 3.4 million people lost access to grid power – with 2.7 million customer outages in Florida alone.

It’s clear that Americans need distributed customer-sited energy storage in their homes and businesses in order to have critical backup power when centralized utility-scale generation, transmission and distribution fails. As Catherine Von Burg, CEO of SimpliPhi Power, observes “Utilities are failing to deliver on their promise to provide reliable and affordable access to power. Centralized generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure is antiquated and inadequate, failing to meet the escalating demand on the grid with electrification and EV charging, even in the best of times – pre-hurricane season.”

Distributed, customer-sited energy storage creates resilient homes, businesses, and communities. SimpliPhi has proven energy storage solutions that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective. The company has been deploying energy storage and management systems globally since its founding in 2010. With a proven track record of performance for over a decade, the company has solved problems around resilience and access to energy in some of the harshest environments and most challenging use cases globally, spanning territories in over 45 countries.

SimpliPhi’s products provide a safer alternative to typical cobalt-based lithium-ion batteries that are prone to thermal runaway and fires. The company only uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which does not contain cobalt or pose a risk to customers needing emergency backup power.

Have an existing generator? SimpliPhi battery systems can even optimize generators, reducing run-times and fuel costs, creating additional security and savings during prolonged outages when fuel is often scarce.

Together with the backing of the nation’s most trusted energy solutions providers, Briggs and Stratton – SimpliPhi Power is committed to providing all of the necessary resources to Energize America. Get connected to a participating distributor or installer today: sales@simpliphipower.com

About the Products:

The PHI 3.8 battery easily interfaces with industry-leading inverter charge controllers.

PHI 3.8 kWh Battery: Utilizes the safest Lithium Ion chemistry available, Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP). No cobalt or explosive hazards that put customers at risk. Eliminating cobalt reduces the risk of thermal runaway, fire propagation, operating temperature constraints, and toxic coolants. Combined with our integrated high-performance Battery Management System (BMS), accessible 80A DC breaker On/Off switch and overcurrent protection (OCPD), the PHI 3.8 Battery delivers safe, highly efficient, and cost-effective service over the life of both residential and commercial installations, on or off-grid. Compatible with all industry-standard inverter charge controllers, the PHI 3.8 Battery supports balance-of-system equipment and optimizes any power generation source – solar, wind, grid, generator – with scalable, on-demand energy storage solutions for critical backup and daily savings on electricity bills.

Our portable emergency power supplies offer peace of mind at home, work, or on-the-go.

Big Genny Emergency Power & Little Genny Power Kits: Portable, rechargeable battery-powered AC power generators that store electricity from any power source – grid, solar, generators – when access to AC power is unavailable, such as during power outages and emergencies. It is a silent, non-toxic, cobalt-free power supply that can be used anytime, anywhere to charge cell phones, tablets, laptops, fans, small appliances, and many other types of portable equipment for years of reliable use.

Participating Distributors: Glenn International, Kinect Solar, Northern Arizona Wind & Sun, Simply Reliable, The Power Store, WESCO, Zonna Energy

About SimpliPhi Power

SimpliPhi Power, a Briggs & Stratton portfolio brand, is headquartered in Oxnard, California and has a mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy. SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize non-cobalt-based lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS), manufacturing processes and materials to create safe, reliable, and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, government and emergency response market sectors.

For more information, visit www.simpliphipower.com

Ari Simmon SimpliPhi Power +1 (805) 640-6700 ext. 443 simmons.ari@basco.com