InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches New Line of OTC Hearing Aids for its iHEAR Brand

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing space is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of affordable Over-the-Counter ("OTC") rechargeable hearing aids for its iHEAR brand which includes app-controlled models with full wireless audio streaming of music and hands-free phone calling ("iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids"). The launch of iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids coincides with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") finalizing the rule that started on October 17, 2022, which allows OTC hearing aids to be sold online and in major retail stores and pharmacy chains without a prescription or a need to see a medical or hearing professional from the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017.

InnerScope, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary HearingAssist has been a leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing space since 2008, with nearly 500,000 customers. As a result, InnerScope is confident that it is in a prime position for this new emerging OTC hearing aid market, beginning with the launch of iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids and its well-established wholesale distribution network of major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope initially launched iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids with two model types and four levels of technology. The model types and levels of technology are for the individual to choose based on their lifestyle and current or desired listening environments. Prices range from $499.99 to $999.99. InnerScope has begun shipping the iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids to its wholesale distribution network of major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope has developed a quick and easy online guide for consumers to select the proper iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids and technology level. To find out which iHEAR OTC Hearing Aid is right for you, please visit: https://innd.outgrow.us/innd-97

"We designed these models and technology features in iHEAR's new OTC Hearing Aids for all different or desired lifestyles and individual hearing needs,” said Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "For example, the Premium Technology is for someone often in challenging listening environments, i.e., parties, large gatherings, and sporting events. The Advance Technology is for more moderate listening environments, i.e., restaurants, attending meetings, or religious services. The Essential Technology is for low-noise environments, i.e., family conversations around the dinner table. Our team of R&D engineers and our technology partners worldwide are continuing to develop new next-generation OTC hearing aids with voice-activated AI smart technology for the 48+ million Americans who are reported to have untreated hearing loss but could never afford the high cost of traditional prescription hearing aids."

iHEAR OTC Hearing Aid Rechargeable Models are:

matriX – Premium Technology ($999.99 / pair) – Everyday Wear – Receiver in Canal (RIC) Features:

App-Controlled / Device Controlled

Full Audio Steaming for Music and Hands-Free Phone Calls

Able to Customize Environment Settings Using myiHEAR App

11-Volume Levels with 4-Environmental Programs

Premium Directional / Bidirectional Microphone Technology

Premium Digital Feedback Suppression (DFS)

Premium Background Noise Reduction





linX – Premium Technology ($699.99 / pair) Occasional Wear – Modern Earbud Design Features:

App-Controlled / Device Controlled

Full Audio Steaming for Music and Hands-Free Phone Calls

Able to Customize \Environment Settings Using myiHEAR App

11-Volume Levels with 4-Environment Programs

Premium Directional / Bidirectional Microphone Technology

Premium Digital Feedback Suppression (DFS)

Premium Background Noise Reduction





aXis – Advanced Technology ($799.99 / pair) – Everyday Wear – Receiver in Canal (RIC) Features:

App-Controlled / Device Controlled

Able to Customize \ Environment Settings Using myiHEAR App

11-Volume Levels with 4-Environment Programs

Advanced Directional Microphone Technology

Advanced Digital Feedback Suppression (DFS)

Advanced Background Noise Reduction





Xplore – Essential Technology ($499.99 / pair) – Everyday Wear – Receiver in Canal (RIC) Features:

Easy and Simple to Use – No App Required

Device Controlled

11-Volume Levels with 4-Environment Programs

Essential Directional Microphone Technology

Essential Digital Feedback Suppression (DFS)

Essential Background Noise Reduction

Consumers can purchase and find more information about iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids at: https://iHEARdirect.com/



About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHEAR Medical Inc. , a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers , Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , RiteAid.com , BestBuy.com , Amazon.com , Fingerhut.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , Cardinal Health™ at-Home , FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , and WellDeservedHealth.com . More in-store and online Hearing Products will soon launch with more major retailers and pharmacy chains.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iHEARdirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page: https://twitter.com/inndstock



