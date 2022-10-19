Submit Release
ALLY Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Ally Financial Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Ally Financial Inc. ("Ally" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALLY), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Ally common stock? If you purchased Ally common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On Oct. 19, 2022, Ally reported its third-quarter financial results. Net income fell to $272 million or 88 cents a share, from $712 million, or $1.89 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit fell to $1.12 a share from $2.16 a share in the year-ago quarter. On October 18, 2022, the Company announced Jennifer A. LaClair has departed from her position as chief financial officer.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

