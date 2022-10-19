PVC Pipes Market Worth USD 87.15 Billion by 2030 at 5.79% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

PVC Pipes Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Post-chlorinated, Plasticized, and Unplasticized), Application (Sewerage, Plumbing, Water Supply, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, and Others), End Use (Agriculture, Building & Construction, Telecommunication, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ PVC Pipes Market Information by Type, Application, End Use, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.79% CAGR to reach USD 87.15 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

PVC pipes, which are used in place of traditional metal pipes, are manufactured using an extrusion method and come in a variety of dimensions, such as a solid wall or cellular core construction. The standard metal pipes require a lot of upkeep and eventually rust. PVC pipes, unlike other piping materials, are resistant to corrosion and flames, require little maintenance, are simple to install, and are inexpensive. Further, these pipes are perfect for a broad variety of applications, including the conveyance of drinking water, drainage systems, and the most up-to-date fire-sprinkler systems, thanks to their superior strength, durability, recyclability, chemical resistance, and eco-friendliness. For these reasons, plastic pipes are rapidly becoming a viable alternative to more traditional materials including wood, metal, concrete, and clay.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 87.15 Billion CAGR 5.79% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing the demand for pipes in the irrigation and building & construction industry The rising adoption of PVC pipes as a perfect alternative to metal & concrete pipes

Competitive Dynamics:

The prominent key players in the PVC pipes market outlook are the following:

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Astral Polytechnik Limited (India)

Polypipe Plc (UK)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US)

Amancio (Brazil)

National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US)

JM Eagle Inc (US)

NAPCO (US)

Finolex Industries Ltd (India)

IPEX Inc (Canada)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The growth of the irrigation and building & construction sectors is the primary driver propelling the PVC pipes market throughout the forecast time frame. PVC pipes are expected to see significant growth in the next years as they are increasingly used in the construction industry as a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to metal and concrete pipes. PVC pipe demand is expected to increase as a result of the material's many advantages, including its low cost and long lifespan.

Market expansion is anticipated during the forecast time frame on account of rising government investments in water & wastewater treatment facilities, infrastructure, and water supply networks in rural areas.

The demand for PVC pipes is anticipated to increase as a result of increased investments in emerging countries and rising awareness about the need of clean water delivery in rural areas. PVC-O pipes have been improved through the application of new technology including molecular orientation in PVC pipes.

Market Restraints

PVC pipes aren't the only option, and the market isn't expanding because of alternatives including steel, HDPE, PEX, and ABS. In addition, the market is being stifled by PVC pipes' inherent toxicity. In addition to the health risks associated with exposing people to PVC taste in their drinking water, using PVC pipes for a prolonged length of time also modifies the water's taste. As an added environmental hazard, PVC pipe disposal generates greenhouse gases.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 epidemic has rapidly expanded from area to region and from country to country. Lockdowns, border restrictions, and a breakdown in transportation networks were implemented in various regions to slow the spread of the virus, but these measures have had widespread effects on the global distribution of chemicals and materials, as well as on commodity prices, international trade, supply chains, and factories around the world. Manufacturers encountered a number of problems that ultimately brought an end to production, including lockdowns, decreased demand from end-use industries, decreased price, and supply chain interruptions of raw materials.

As a result, production of PVC pipes is slowed, which dampens overall market expansion. Companies are taking precautions to protect their employees' health, and they're backing the government's efforts to keep vital services running. PVC pipe prices increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for PVC pipe dropped significantly in the market. PVC pipe industry expansion was hindered by the pandemic's import/export prohibition due to the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Many building projects had to be halted or put on hold because to the government lockdown in the construction industry. The massive supply and demand mismatch was caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. As COVID-19 came to a close, the biggest challenge to the expansion of the market was the wildly fluctuating costs of key inputs.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type

Because of its widespread use in building, chemical processing, and water treatment, the post-chlorinated category is expected to hold a 50% market share in 2020.

Based on Application

In 2020, the water supply market is expected to account for 22.63 percent of the total, thanks to the widespread adoption of plastic (PVC) pipes as an effective replacement for metal and concrete pipes in this sector. The need for freshwater is rising as the world's population expands. Also, compared to metal or concrete pipes, PVC has greater advantages, such as superior durability and simple installation.

Based on End-Use

In 2020, the agricultural sector will account for 44.69 percent of the market due to the increasing use of PVC pipes in agricultural irrigation systems.

Regional Analysis:

As a result of its rapid industrialization and commercialization, Asia-Pacific now holds the biggest market share among these regions. In 2020, Asia-Pacific will account for 45.6% of the global PVC pipes market, thanks to the region's fast industrialization and commercialization. The increased building in the area is to blame for this. There is a rise in government maintenance operations and initiatives, which has led to a rise in construction sector maintenance and repair work, both of which contribute considerably to the expansion of the PVC pipe market. Also, the government is investing more in improving irrigation and water delivery systems, which is driving up demand for PVC pipes in the area. Since China is also the largest buyer of PVC pipes, the country has a stranglehold on the industry.

By 2020, the European market will be worth more than $5 billion, making it the second largest in the world. Pipes are expected to be in high demand in North America because to their numerous uses in the agricultural and construction industries.

