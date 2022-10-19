Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market to Surpass US$ 4,881.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,891.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launch and medical certifications which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, AHA Hyperbarics GmbH,a manufacturer of high pressure hyperbaric systems, announced that they had launched AHA Flex V2 hyperbaric system at the MEDICA, exhibition held in Germany. Moreover, in October 2019, the company received CE certificate from TUV SUD Product Services GmbH, the certification body for its hyperbaric system developed for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period due to adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnership. For instance, in June 2018, Sechrist Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of hyperbaric chambers, announced that they had made a partnership with Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine to conduct hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices to Tanzania. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices are used for the treatment of decompression sickness

Among product type, Monoplace HBOT devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, according to the data published in National Center for Biotecnology Information, the Monoplace chambers are capable in the treatment of decompression illness and facilitate diving operations and in the hospital setting. Incorporation of relevant biomedical technologies have allowed monoplace chambers to support increasingly complex patients in a safe and effective manner

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (hbot) devices market include Fink Engineering Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., SOS Medical Group Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., ETC BioMedical Systems, Haux-Life-Support GmbH, Sechrist Industries, Inc., GWR Medical, Inc., Hyperbaric Modular Systems, Inc., Hearmec Co., Ltd., and Premier Hyperbarics

Market Segmentation:

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Product Type: Monoplace HBOT Devices Multiplace HBOT Devices Topical HBOT Devices

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Application: Wound Healing Decompression Sickness Infection Gas Embolism Others (Diabetes or Radiation Injury, etc.)

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Specialty Clinics

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





