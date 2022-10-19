Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,099 in the last 365 days.

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market to Surpass US$ 4,881.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,891.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launch and medical certifications which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, AHA Hyperbarics GmbH,a manufacturer of high pressure hyperbaric systems, announced that they had launched AHA Flex V2 hyperbaric system at the MEDICA, exhibition held in Germany. Moreover, in October 2019, the company received CE certificate from TUV SUD Product Services GmbH, the certification body for its hyperbaric system developed for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/553

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period due to adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnership. For instance, in June 2018, Sechrist Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of hyperbaric chambers, announced that they had made a partnership with Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine to conduct hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices to Tanzania. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices are used for the treatment of decompression sickness

Among product type, Monoplace HBOT devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, according to the data published in National Center for Biotecnology Information, the Monoplace chambers are capable in the treatment of decompression illness and facilitate diving operations and in the hospital setting. Incorporation of relevant biomedical technologies have allowed monoplace chambers to support increasingly complex patients in a safe and effective manner

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (hbot) devices market include Fink Engineering Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., SOS Medical Group Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., ETC BioMedical Systems, Haux-Life-Support GmbH, Sechrist Industries, Inc., GWR Medical, Inc., Hyperbaric Modular Systems, Inc., Hearmec Co., Ltd., and Premier Hyperbarics

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/553

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Product Type:
    • Monoplace HBOT Devices
    • Multiplace HBOT Devices
    • Topical HBOT Devices
  • Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Application:
    • Wound Healing
    • Decompression Sickness
    • Infection
    • Gas Embolism
    • Others (Diabetes or Radiation Injury, etc.)
  • Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By End User:
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
    • Specialty Clinics
  • Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • By Country
        • U.S.
        • Canada
    • Latin America
      • By Country
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • By Country
        • Germany
        • U.K.
        • France
        • Italy
        • Spain
        • Russia
        • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • By Country
        • China
        • India
        • Japan
        • Australia
        • South Korea
        • ASEAN
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • By Country
        • GCC
        • Israel
        • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • By Region/Country
        • South Africa
        • Central Africa
        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Angiostomy Cannula Market, by Type (Cardiac Cannula, Vascular Cannula, Arthroscopy Cannula, Dermatology Cannula, Nasal Cannula, Floating Spinal Cannula, Vitreoretinal Cannula, and Hysterosalpingography Cannula), by Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Oxygen Therapy, Orthopedic Surgery, Diabetes Treatment, Neurology, General Surgery, and Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery), by End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Blood Banks, and Home Healthcare Facilities), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Calciphylaxis Treatment Market, by Treatment (Drug Therapy, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy), by End User (Hospital and Clinics, Homecare, and Ambulatory Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter


Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights

Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market to Surpass US$ 4,881.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.