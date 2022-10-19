Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 17,832.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chronic kidney disease drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13,220.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market:

Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease is expected to drive the growth of the global chronic kidney disease drugs market. For instance, according to an article published by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, U.S. in November 2021, an estimated prevalence of chronic kidney disease by age-standardized prevalence is 8.6% and 9.6% in men and women, respectively, in high-income countries, and 10.6% and 12.5% in men and women, respectively, in low- and middle-income countries. The global age-standardized prevalence of CKD stages 1–5 in individuals aged 20 years of 10.4% among men and 11.8% among women.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1713

Key Market Takeaways:

Global chronic kidney disease drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions by key players in market. For instance, in September 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, announced the acquisition of Visterra, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, for approximately US$ 430 million in an all-cash transaction. Visterra’s pipeline product includes programs targeting IgA nephropathy and other kidney diseases, cancer, chronic pain, and infectious diseases.

Among Route of administration, the oral segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased oral drug launches by market key players. For instance, on March 7, 2022, Zydus Lifesciences, a pharmaceutical company, announced that the company has received approval for its New Drug Application (NDA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxemia (Desidustat), a first-of-its-kind oral treatment in India for anaemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Among Distribution channel, Hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owning to presence of large number of pharmacists in the market. For instance, according to an article published by Center for health workforce studies in September 2020, an estimated 387,000 licensed pharmacists practiced in the U.S. as of October 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global chronic kidney disease drugs market include Sanofi, AstraZeneca plc., Amgen, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., ProKidney Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ardelyx, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Kibow Biotech, Inc., FibroGen, Inc., Cara Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Pharmacosmos A/S., OPKO Health, Inc., Covis Pharma, Tricida, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Biosidus S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., YUHAN, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., UnicoCell Biomed CO. LTD, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Allena Pharmaceuticals, and KBP Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1713

Market Segmentation:

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Drug Class: ACE Inhibitors Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) B-Blockers Calcium Channel Blockers Loop Diuretics Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs) Phosphate Binders Others

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Subcutaneous Intravenous

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Patient Type: Dialysis Others

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutic Market, By Drug (Penicillin and Combinations, Quinolones, Cephalosporin, Azoles and Amphotericin B, Nitrofurans, and Other Drugs), By Indication (Complicated UTI, Uncomplicated UTI, and Other Indications), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market, by Product Type (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin and Recombinant Human Chorionic Gonadotropin), by Therapeutic Application (Male Hypogonadism, Female Infertility Treatment, Oligospermic Treatment, Cryptorchidism Treatment, Chronic Pain and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com