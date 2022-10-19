GSMI’s 8th Edition of Higher Education Virtual Conference to be held in October 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the 8th Social Media Strategies Summit Higher Education (“SMSSHE”) Virtual Conference in a fully online format between October 24-27, 2022.



The SMSSHE conference has earned a reputation as the go-to global event for sharing best practices in social media marketing geared towards leading colleges and universities. As the industry flagship event, the conference caters to CEOs, social media managers, communications officers, digital marketing specialists, public relations experts, engagement officers, admissions personnel and event coordinators from major universities across the globe.

As the global demand for quality higher education continues to trend upwards, globally renowned universities are looking to attract the brightest international talent, while students are seeking to be matched with reputed institutes of higher learning in both domestic and overseas markets. With the unlimited opportunity present today, universities and colleges need to leverage cutting-edge social media strategies more than ever. Consequently, University administrations are reshaping their organizational capacities to not only accommodate but prioritize their social media outreach in light of the vastly competitive landscape, its continuously evolving dynamics, and the heightened demand for online learning modes.

At the SMSSHE, attendees will learn to develop and implement successful social media strategies and assess and audit ongoing social media initiatives by drawing on the latest best practices, stakeholder feedback, and peer-to-peer learning. The event will help participants revitalize brand strategy frameworks that enable creativity fuelled ecosystems to thrive, cultivate expertise in the latest technological tools to drive social media transformation at their respective home institutions, and fine-tune and upgrade existing skill sets.

The SMSSHE conference is the only event where consumer brand case studies are contextualized in higher education.

Each day will feature concise and in-depth sessions by industry veterans, panel discussions, and 15-minute Thought Leader Spotlight sessions dedicated to focusing on higher education social media marketing for colleges and universities. Speaker presentations will explore a multitude of aspects and include Giving Your Content New Life: Maximizing the Life of Your Content on Social Media Through Repurposing by Chelsey Bentley Holts, director of social media, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Reaching Digital Natives: How Higher Ed Institutions Can Create Meaningful Youth Engagement by Matt Diteljan, CEO, co-founder, Glacier; How Social Media Can Amplify Your Higher Education Brand delivered by Kevin Tyler, account director, SimpsonScarborough; Digging Into Metrics & Analytics as a Team of One with Joel Villarini Falbe, director of social media, Florida International University; among others.

Lively and engaging panel discussions will be conducted with industry leaders boasting a wealth of practical experiences such as Creating Relevant Content & Growing Your Audience on TikTok, Leveraging Students to Support Social Media Initiatives, A Collaborative Approach to Managing Social Accounts Across an Institution’s Departments, How to Create & Manage an Effective Content Calendar, and A Day in the Life - How Higher Ed Social Media Managers Structure Their Days & Teams.

Elizabeth Hornsby, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Communication and Media Studies, Southeastern Louisiana University, will serve as Summit Emcee and deliver the Welcome Remarks on both days.

Attendees will benefit immensely by networking with global thought leaders in a segment undergoing rapid and far-reaching changes.

The event’s virtual platform will also offer access to the exhibit hall, where, similar to an in-person event, attendees can engage with vendors, download marketing materials, learn about new products and services, and connect directly with a member of the sales team. In addition, session rooms will enable attendees to chat with other attendees, ask questions of an invited speaker, and re-watch content post the conference.

Day 1 will host the HESM Awards Ceremony in partnership with #HigherEdSocial, and Networking Lounge Hour, where attendees will be free to explore synergies and build lasting relationships with industry peers. Attendees can select a topic table, participate in the real-time event feeds, and even schedule 1-on-1 meetings with other attendees through the event portal.

