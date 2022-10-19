Skyward Specialty Appoints Two New Independent Directors to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.TM ("Skyward Specialty" or the "Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, elected Kate Terry and Marcia Dall to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Terry and Dall bring decades of experience in corporate leadership, and each have strong track records of driving innovation, superior financial performance and corporate social responsibility.



"We are fortunate to add Marcia and Kate to the Board as both are highly-respected and seasoned executives,” said Andrew Robinson, Skyward Specialty’s CEO. “Marcia’s deep financial expertise, track record of success and broad experience inside and outside the industry will be invaluable as we continue our drive towards being one of the finest specialty insurance companies in the industry. Kate is a visionary, bringing a combination of innovation and insurance expertise that is unique in our industry. Her drive to challenge conventional thinking is highly relevant and aligns well with the Company's strategy to bring specialized, technology-driven solutions to underserved markets."

Marcia Dall, CPA, began her career more than 35 years ago and has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Churchill Downs Incorporated since 2015. She was executive vice president and CFO at Erie Indemnity Company for six years and served as CFO for the Healthcare division at CIGNA Corp. Prior to CIGNA, she was a corporate officer and CFO for the International and U.S. Mortgage Insurance segments of Genworth Financial Inc. Dall holds a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

Kate Terry is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Surround Group Inc., a P&C insurance entity that that has re-imagined insurance for young professionals and its operations include the design, underwriting, distribution, and servicing of its products. Terry has more than 20 years of leadership and consulting experience in the insurance industry. She served as a senior executive and leader for several years at various prominent insurance companies, including Liberty Mutual Insurance and Progressive Insurance. Terry earned a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"The appointments of Marcia and Kate are an important step forward for Skyward Specialty as we strive toward reaching a board composition more reflective of the Company we are building," said Robinson. "The other board members and I have no doubt that Marcia’s and Kate’s quality of experience, personal character and knowledge will be instrumental in providing new perspectives to help us achieve our long-term goals and objectives for our employees, communities and shareholders."

ABOUT SKYWARD SPECIALTY

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

