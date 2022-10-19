Dental Practice Management Software Market Worth $3.11 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Dental Practice Management Software Market by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), Application (Patient Communication {E-Prescription, Monitoring, Appointment booking, Other Patient Communication Applications}, Invoice/Billing, Insurance Management, Other Applications, End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals)—Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Dental Practice Management Software Market by Deployment mode (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), Application (Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Insurance Management, and End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the dental practice management software market is projected to reach $3.11 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5360

Dental practice management software provides dentists and related health professionals with tools to manage their daily operations. The software offers many features, including scheduling appointments, dental history charting, storing and sharing documents, contact database, reporting, treatment plans, and patient notes. It also includes a communication feature that assists in filing and tracking insurance claims. Additionally, the software includes or integrates with accounting/ billing and dental imaging software.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Practice Management Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented public health issues worldwide, leading to a surge in the hospitalization of patients. Nationwide lockdowns and restrictions were declared to curb the spread of the virus. Dental appointments and numerous oral health issues were suspended as there was an increased risk of virus transmission through dental practices because of direct contact with patients’ oral fluids. Furthermore, routine dental treatments were contraindicated to prevent the spread of the virus, and only emergency treatments were emphasized. All these factors negatively affected the market. According to American Dental Association, in the U.S., in 2020, dental spending was reduced to around 66.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, various efforts are being made by dental associations and market players to bring the flow of dental treatments and procedures back to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in various countries and the increasing number of new dental clinics in various regions are estimated to contribute to the growth of this market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5360

The global dental practice management software market is segmented by deployment mode (on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based), application (patient communication {e-prescription, monitoring, appointment booking}, invoice/billing, insurance management, and other applications), end user (dental clinics and hospitals), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the country and regional-level markets.

Based on deployment mode, in 2022, the web-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of the segment is mainly attributed to the advantages of web-based deployment over other deployment modes. Web-based software is not installed on the user’s device and thus can be operated by multiple users. Additionally, the patient data can be easily checked in web-based software and accessed by multiple users across various locations. Furthermore, web-based software requires minimal space and is cost-effective as they work on a browser, contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Based on application, in 2022, the patient communication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental practice management software market. Dental practice management software for patient communication offers benefits such as enhanced features for reminders, text messaging, family reminders, and patient satisfaction surveys, contributing to the growth of this segment. However, the insurance management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of oral diseases is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment. For instance, according to a report by WHO, in 2019, around 520 million children worldwide suffered from primary tooth decay, whereas 2 billion adults are thought to have permanent tooth decay. With increased urbanization and modifications in lifestyle, oral disorders are becoming more common in most low- and middle-income countries. Thus, more people are willing to take dental insurance coverage. Furthermore, the high cost of dental surgeries and cosmetic dentistry in developed countries also supports the segment’s growth. The increasing awareness about oral healthcare and improving oral services reimbursements are expected to drive the demand for dental practice management software.

Based on end user, in 2022, the dental clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The rise in the number of dental clinics adopting dental practice management software is the key factor attributing to the large market share of the dental clinics segment. The software efficiently manages operations by offering tools such as scheduling appointments, accounting, and e-prescription. However, the hospitals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. More patients are going to hospitals for several oral diseases and dental surgeries after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered the need for efficient patient management. Dental practice management software is becoming a key tool for maintaining records, invoice/billing, and patient monitoring. It also helps in accounting the monthly and annual revenue, offering efficiency in managing hospital resources and finances. Owing to these advantages, hospitals worldwide are focusing on installing this software.

Quick Buy – Dental Practice Management Software Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/57399469

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental practice management software market. This market is primarily driven by the high adoption rate of dental software by dental clinics, product launches by established players in the region, increased investments in digital technology, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing investments by healthcare IT businesses, bettering economic conditions, and a more streamlined healthcare system in the region. China is expected to have significant growth opportunities due to the growing elderly population, increased dental care costs, and quick uptake of new technologies.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the last four years (2019–2022), such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

Some of the key players operating in the global dental practice management software market are Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. (U.S.), Good Methods Global Inc. (U.S.), Carestream Dental LLC. (U.S.), CD Newco, LLC (U.S), DentiMax LLC (U.S.), PRACTICE-WEB INC. (U.S.), NXGN Management, LLC. (U.S.), ACE Dental (U.S.), Patterson Companies, Inc. (U.S.), and Datacon Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-practice-management-software-market-5360

Scope of the Report:

Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Application

Patient Communication E-prescription Monitoring Appointment Booking Other Patient Communication Applications

Note: Other patient communication applications include imaging, charting, and patient reviews.

Invoice/Billing

Insurance Management

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include treatment plans, reports, and patient info.



Dental Practice Management Software Market, by End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5360

Related Reports:

Dental Implants Market - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ product /dental-implants-market- 2884

Clear Aligners/Invisible Aligners Market - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clear-aligners-market-5331

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-3d-printing-materials-market-5204

Ambulatory EHR Market - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190

Telehealth Market - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174

Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/585/dental-practice-management-software-market-2029

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research