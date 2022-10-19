Hawkins, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Roseville, Minn, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended October 2, 2022, after the market closes on November 2, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.





Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 612/331-6910 ir@hawkinsinc.com