Bill of Rights Institute to Award $40,000 in Student, Teacher Prizes in National Civic Engagement Contest
MyImpact Challenge helps students learn valuable citizenship skills while serving their communities.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students from across the United States will be learning constitutional principles, developing citizenship skills, and helping to improve their communities.
And some of those students and their teachers will be walking away with their share of $40,000 in prize money, thanks to the Bill of Rights Institute’s MyImpact Challenge.
The Bill of Rights Institute is a Virginia-based non-profit that advances civics and history education through market-leading curricula and educational experiences for teachers and students.
Through its MyImpact Challenge, the Bill of Rights Institute encourages students to develop constitutionally-principled civic engagement projects that will help them learn citizenship skills and explore the intersections among government, charity, and entrepreneurship.
Students compete for $40,000 in prize money—including a $10,000 grand prize. Teachers also have opportunities to win prizes if their student submits a winning entry, or if their students generate the most contest submissions.
After successfully piloting MyImpact Challenge locally in previous years, the Bill of Rights Institute first rolled out the contest nationally for the 2021-2022 school year. Some of the winners included:
• A Los Angeles-area teen who helped train hundreds of young people on disaster preparedness.
• A student from Pennsylvania who started a nationwide poetry contest to help young people express their feelings about equality.
• A Tennessee teen who launched a charity to provide meals and laundry supplies to Memphis residents in need.
Bill of Rights Institute President David Bobb said that MyImpact Challenge is essential for helping students develop citizenship skills that can last a lifetime.
“Good citizenship does not happen automatically,” Bobb said. “After students learn the principles of a free and just society, it’s vital that they put them into practice. Through MyImpact Challenge, students are sharpening their skills, engaging with their communities, and doing important work in the process.”
To learn more about MyImpact Challenge, visit www.myimpactchallenge.org.
Kevin Hart
Bill of Rights Institute
+1 202-674-1237
email us here