Web3 fan engagement platform Corite and 1001Tracklists announce an NFT raffle to support underrepresented artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, 1001Tracklists has teamed up with fan engagement platform Corite, to launch an NFT collection awarded to the Top 101 Producers and Future of Dance 2022 selections. Many of the artists, representing the absolute best producer DJs in dance music right now, have opted to raffle off their unique NFT trophies to their fans to support underrepresented artists in the global dance community. Some lucky fans will also get bonus experiences ranging from backstage access to co-creating music with the artists.
2022 marks the fifth year that 1001Tracklists has awarded the best producer DJs. The Top 101 Producers are solely based on how much an artist gets played by other DJs and the Future of Dance artists were selected by 1001Tracklists. David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, and John Summit were all in top positions and quick to share the news on their social channels.
This year each awarded producer DJ will get their trophy as an NFT. Corite and 1001Tracklists teamed up with numerous artists from each list to deliver a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with their fans through a charitable raffle hosted by Corite.
Participating artists from the Top 101 Producers and Future of Dance lists include ACRAZE, Anyasa, Curbi, Innellea, John Summit, Juliet Sikora, Kyle Kinch, Lauren Mia, Maxinne, Nifra, Sam Blacky, SMACK, SOHMI, Space Motion, Thomas Newson, Wax Motif and more artists to be announced.
Along with the 1 of 1 NFT Trophy, fans will receive varying artist-specific, money-can’t-buy utilities from the artists themselves including access to unreleased music, production feedback, backstage access, merch bundles, meet and greets, and even the opportunity to co-create a song. With each NFT Trophy providing unique utilities, raffle-winning fans will have the opportunity to connect with their favorite artists in a completely new way.
All proceeds from the raffle will be collected in the Future of Dance Fund, a charitable fund managed by Corite and 1001Tracklists, that will deliver financial support and artist services to underrepresented artists in the dance music community. The Future of Dance Fund will select 1 artist each month, to support their upcoming release, starting December 2022 and ending September 2023. Corite and 1001Tracklists will showcase each artist’s project, highlighting the artist, the release, and the impact of the Future of Dance Fund support.
Music fans from around the world will have the opportunity to participate in the raffle, beginning Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM UTC and ending Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Visit corite.com/1001 to learn more about the NFT Project and enter the raffle.
ABOUT CORITE:
Corite is a first-of-its-kind, blockchain-based fan engagement platform that combines traditional music label services like marketing, funding, and distribution with web3 products like NFTs, staking, and play-to-earn. By gamifying the artist-fan relationship, Corite delivers the most comprehensive engagement engine for artists, managers, and labels, allowing them to mobilize their current fanbase, expand to a larger audience, and strengthen their connection with all of their listeners. Corite’s platform gives artists the ability to create Fan Missions, ranging from “Follow Me on Spotify” to “Create a TikTok Duet for My New Release”. By completing missions, fans earn Fan Power, which can be spent on digital and physical rewards such as artist NFTs, release parties, VIP tickets, meet & greets, and more. In 2022, Corite has already partnered with worldwide superstar EDM artist Alan Walker, grammy-winning producer Rico Love, and Live Nation’s Way Out West Music Festival.
ABOUT 1001TRACKLISTS:
1001Tracklists is the world’s leading DJ tracklist database, home to over 400,000 tracklists to date. While providing tracklisting and listening for festivals, radio shows, DJ sets, podcasts, and promo mixes, 1001Tracklists has built a comprehensive database and a devoted international community, firmly establishing itself as the Wikipedia of dance music. Because of its unique insight and transparent data, the 1001Tracklists website has become a trusted reference point, industry standard, and leading media brand in electronic music.
Emelie Olsson
