Thermal Interface Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Opportunity 2022-2027

The global thermal interface materials market reached to US$ 2.87 B in 2021, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.03 B by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Thermal Interface Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global thermal interface materials market reached a value of US$ 2.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) refer to a range of indispensable products that are inserted material between two mechanically mated surfaces, including a heat-generating chip and a dissipation device. They encompass phase change materials, gap fillers, and thermal grease or less compliant materials, including thermally conductive hardware, adhesive films, and thermal rubber pads as standard materials. They are an insertion material between two mechanically mated surfaces, such as a heat-generating chip and a dissipation device. TIMs are used in electronics to guarantee effective heat dissipation, prevent local temperature overloads, and they ensure the reliablility and consistent functioning of electrical equipment and components. Consequently, they are used in the thermal management system, producing semiconductor packaging, communication, consumer devices, power electronics, and car components.

Thermal Interface Materials Market Trends:

The increasing demand for various consumer electronic devices, including tablets and smartphones, and the introduction of sophisticated miniaturized devices, are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, escalating demand for solutions featuring improved heat transmission and management characteristics to improve the overall efficiency of systems has facilitated the product incorporation in a compact, and high-energy-density gadgets, which is impelling the market growth. Additionally, the extensive usage of TIMs in diverse medical devices, such as radiation therapy solutions and other wearable healthcare gadgets to diagnose diseases is favoring the market growth. Besides this, various technological advancements, such as the development of nanodiamonds and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices, and the availability of TIMs in different forms, are propelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

3M Company

Dow Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Indium Corporation

Kitagawa Industries America Inc.

Laird Technologies Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Zalman Tech Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Tapes and Films

Elastomeric Pads

Greases and Adhesives

Phase Change Materials

Metal Based Materials

Others

Breakup by Application:

Telecom

Computer

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

