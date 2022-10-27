LOBO Systems Is Now Approved For Use In Over 120 Amazon Locations
Automation game changer
We have already saved thousands of dollars on scaffolding costs by using the LOBO System.”DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British firm with the world's most sophisticated scaffolding system has won more than £6m in orders from e-commerce giant Amazon.
Amazon purchased several LOBO starter kits for a location in Los Angeles as a trial to prove effectiveness, resulting in 47 sites now using the LOBO System and approval for a further 120 sites. In addition, all new Amazon distribution centres will have a LOBO System on their must-have Bill of Materials list.
The 2-year onboarding process comprised OSHA compliance verification and approval by a global engineering group is now completed.
Amazon stated: " We have already saved thousands of dollars on scaffolding costs by using the LOBO System."
As LOBO is modular, with no tools assembly, Amazon engineers use LOBO to access awkward areas above and around their conveyor units, which are in constant use, so a high priority. Outsourced contractor scaffolding costs can be substantially reduced, as maintenance teams can assemble the system anywhere required.
Robert Bokros, LOBO Systems inventor & CEO, explained: "The LOBO Advanced Platform System has revolutionized the way industry works safely at height.
Evidence from satisfied users illustrates incredible cuts in scaffolding costs, reduced downtime whilst waiting for it to arrive and be erected and less reliance on outside scaffolding contractors.
In most cases, the payback time for LOBO is measured in months compared to conventional scaffolding. On our website, we identify these savings from actual case histories."
LOBO Systems product demonstration