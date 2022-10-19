Elastic Adhesive Market Insights By Size, Growth, and Emerging Trends Forecast to 2028

Growing awareness about Elastic Adhesive, and industrialization is some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Elastic Adhesive Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2027.Rapid advancements in adhesive bonding and growing adoption of silicone and SMP adhesives are key factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size: USD 1406.91 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 3.54%, Market Trends: Growing inclination towards non-hazardous and green elastic adhesives.

The global elastic adhesive market size was USD 1406.91million in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period. Key factors such as high adoption of elastic adhesives across various sectors such as construction, automotive and transportation, and industrial, increasing spending on infrastructural activities, and rising investments in developing more advanced fast curing and stress recovery adhesives are expected to drive global market growth.

An adhesive is any substance that is can hold materials together in a functional manner. Elastic adhesives are highly versatile adhesives that offer excellent peel strength and are resistant to vibration and impact. These have excellent stress relaxation, and flexible rubber-like elastic bodies that are widely used in various industrial sectors such as building and construction, automotive and transportation, and packaging and labeling among others. Elastic adhesives are widely used for fixing and bonding automobile parts, and fixing flooring and glazing in houses, public buildings, hospitals.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing investments in non-residential construction sectors, and growing demand for elastic adhesives from glazing and window panel industries are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, lack of awareness about the benefits of elastic adhesives, high preference for conventional sealants, and stringent regulatory approvals for production of elastic adhesives are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Polyurethane Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The polyurethane segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be due to high usage of polyurethane for bonding windscreens, side and rear windows of commercial vehicles and passenger cars, increasing preference for polyurethane because of its high strength and versatility, and rising investments for enhancing production and development of more durable adhesives.

Automotive & Transportation Segment To Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

The automotive and transportation segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR between 2022 and 2027. Factors such as rapidly expanding automotive sector, growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and high usage of elastic adhesives in vehicles due to its multi-functional properties.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing commercial and residential construction activities, improving economic conditions, and rapidly expanding automotive and transportation sector. In addition, rising investments in infrastructure activities by public and private sectors and high focus on increasing manufacturing of elastic adhesives are other factors expected to drive Asia Pacific market growth during the forecast period.

Elastic Adhesive Market By Company:

• Henkel

• Sika

• Arkema

• DOW Chemical

• 3M

• H.B. Fuller

• Wacker Chemie

• Weicon

• Threebond

• Cemedine

• New Polyurethane Technologies (NPT)

• Grupo Celo

• Mapei

• Beijing Comens New Materials

• Hermann Otto

• Kleiberit

• Soudal

• Jowat

• Recoll

• Aderis

• Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology

• Permabond

• Tremco Illburck

• Illinois Tool Works

• Dymax

• Huntsman

• Merz+Benteli

The global elastic adhesive market has been segmented on the basic on type, application, and region:

Elastic Adhesive Market Segment by Type:

• Polyurethane

• Silicone

• Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

Elastic Adhesive Market by Application:

• Construction

• Industrial

• Automotive & Transportation

Elastic Adhesive Market by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Elastic Adhesive Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Elastic Adhesive Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Elastic Adhesive Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Elastic Adhesive Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Elastic Adhesive Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Elastic Adhesive Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

