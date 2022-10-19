Bonita Springs Firefighters Ask for Help Raising Funds for Employees Displaced by Hurricane Ian

Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters L3444

Bonita Springs Firefighters are seeking financial assistance to help their members affected by the storm find suitable housing for their families.

BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Roy Brown, President of Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3444

Phone: (239) 404-2525

Email: Roy@local3444.com

The Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters, Local 3444, announced today the official launch of a fundraising campaign to support their members that were affected by Hurricane Ian. Many fire department personnel have had their homes completely destroyed, placing these first responders under an immense amount of pressure and displacing their families while they continue to serve their community.

“We have firefighters trying to find housing for themselves, their wives, husbands, and children and still showing up every day and performing their daily duties to keep our community safe,” said Roy Brown, President of the Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3444, Inc. “100% of every dollar we raise during this campaign will go to assist our firefighters who have been displaced by this disaster. The funds will be equally divided among those in our union who have been left without a home.”

Ian, which made landfall in Florida on September 28th as a Category 4, was the deadliest hurricane in the state of Florida in nearly a century. Damaging winds, heavy precipitation, and flooding caused catastrophic damage across a number of communities in Southwest Florida and resulted in over 120 fatalities in the state. Bonita Springs Firefighters played a pivotal role in the local response to Hurricane Ian, fulfilling part of their mission to preserve life and property.

Today, the organization is turning to the community to ask for financial assistance to help their members affected by the storm find suitable housing for their families. They are seeking to raise $30,000 and every dollar goes straight to those who need help. Anyone can donate by visiting the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bonita-springs-firefighters-left-homeless-by-ian .

About Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters, Local 3444

The Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters, Local 3444 proudly serves the community of Bonita Springs, Florida. They focus efforts on responding rapidly and safely to emergencies, providing appropriate interventions, community outreach, and rigorous training to constantly improve safety, skills, and readiness.

Their mission is to preserve life and property and promote public safety through strong leadership, management, professionalism, and integrity. The union covers 7 stations and 107 firefighters/paramedics. The President is Roy A. Brown, who has served as a firefighter/paramedic for over 15 years. For more information please visit http://www.local3444.com .