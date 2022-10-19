Demand for General Anesthesia Drugs Market to Garner $7.7 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.5+% CAGR

General Anesthesia Drugs Market demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global general anesthesia drugs market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031. The general anesthesia drug is the induction and maintenance of state of unconsciousness with the absence of pain sensation. It is basically induced state of unconsciousness accompanied by partial or complete loss of protective reflexes. It is administered in combination with medication through intravenous or inhalation route. Propofol, etiomide, ketamine are some intravenous general anesthetic drugs and sevoflurane desflurane are inhalation anesthesia drugs. General anesthesia is used in various cardiac surgeries, hip and knee replacement surgeries, cancer surgeries, and gastro-intestinal surgeries.

Key Market Players 𝐁. 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧, 𝐁𝐚𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐄 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆𝐚𝐀, 𝐇𝐢𝐤𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐯𝐢𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐙𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐚 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the general anesthesia drug market. The pandemic has stressed healthcare systems in the world and cause decline in the demand of general anesthesia drug due to canceled or postpone of elected surgeries. According to the report share by British Journal of Surgery in May 2020, it was reported that, approximately 28.4 million elected surgeries estimated to be canceled in 2020 over the globe.

The growth of the global general anesthesia drugs market share is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis; rise in demand for inhalation anesthesia; increase in funding from private & government organizations for development of pharmaceutical manufacturing segments; and rise in R&D activities for formulation of general anesthesia drug. In addition, according to World Health Organization, in 2022, it was reported that cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death, across the globe. Patients with coronary heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, are more prone to open heart surgery procedure. The open heart surgery is conducted under general anesthesia. This factor propels the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increase in number of approval for general anesthesia drug drives growth of the market. For instance, in September 2020, U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval for propofol injectable emulsion. It is a general intravenous anesthesia and sedation drugs, used before surgical procedure. In addition, increase in number of surgical procedure is anticipated to contribute toward growth of the general anesthesia drugs market. According to the Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), it was reported that more than 75,000 knee replacement and 63,000 hip replacement surgeries were performed in Canada from 2019 to 2020. Moreover, increase in prevalence of geriatric population, who are more susceptible to chronic diseases, due to hormonal change and aging effect propel the growth of the market. According to the Interactive cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, in April 2022, it was reported that around 227,442 population above 70 years undergo cardiovascular procedure.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

By TYPE OF DRUGS

Propofol

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Others

By ROUTE OF ADMNISTRATION

Intravenous

Inhalation

By SURGERY TYPE

Knee and hip replacements

Heart surgeries

Cancer surgery

General surgery

