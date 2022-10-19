Pest Control Market Size to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2027 | Growth rate (CAGR of 5.4%)

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the market to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pest Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global pest control market size reached US$ 22.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Pest control represents a procedure of removing, minimizing, controlling, and managing undesirable insects and other pests from spaces occupied by people. It includes various mechanical, biological, and chemical methods, including the usage of avicides, insecticides, herbicides, and pesticides. These approaches inhibit the spread of dangerous germs, animals, and insects, such as house flies, bed bugs, and cockroaches, and manage vector-borne diseases that are detrimental to human health. Based on these properties, pest control is used across residential, commercial, and agricultural areas to protect crops and commercial wood from ants, bees, and beetles.

Pest Control Market Trends:

The global pest control market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of vector-borne diseases such as yellow fever, malaria, plague, encephalitis, and typhus. Furthermore, the increasing need for professional pest management solutions in the agricultural sector to mitigate the infestation of cultivated crops is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of non-chemical pest control methods, including crop exclusion, rotation, and sanitation by farmers due to rising environmental concerns, are impelling the market growth. Additionally, the advent of organic biological pesticides and biocontrol agents combined with innovative pest control technologies, including non-toxic heat treatments and decorative fly lights, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the usage of internet of things (IoT)-enabled devices, such as automated insect monitoring (AIM) devices, pheromone dispensers with sensors, and camera-enabled pest traps, and the enforcement of hygiene mandates by governments are supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Anticimex Ab

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Atalian Servest Group Ltd.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Massey Services Inc.

Rentokil Initial plc

Rollins Inc

Sanix Incorporated

Target Specialty Products

Terminix Global Holdings and Truly Nolen of America Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on type, pest type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others

Breakup by Pest Type:

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

