THE CLINIC USA PROUDLY ANNOUNCES AN OPEN HOUSE ON OCTOBER 21 AND NEW ADVANCED SKINCARE SERVICE OFFERINGS
The Clinic USA is hosting an Open House held on Friday, October 21 from 4pm – 9pm at our location, The Infinity Brickell, 40 SW 13th St, Suite 405, Miami, FL.
We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments our Clinic that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that The Clinic USA has to offer”MIAMI, FL, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clinic USA, led by Limor Weinberg, ARPN-BC in collaboration with Barbara Brandt, APRN, today announced that they will be hosting an Open House to be held on Friday, October 21 from 4pm – 9pm at our location The Infinity Brickell, 40 SW 13th St, Suite 405, Miami, FL.
The Clinic USA in collaboration with the up and coming Aesthetic Training Institute proudly announced that it has added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings, including the Rohrer Aesthetics Spectrum, PicoLaser, Pixel 8 and Body Tone. Our experienced practitioners utilizing these award-winning devices will provide our patients unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare and body contouring.
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal for both small and large areas with a built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light treatments (IPL) which treat a host of skin aliments including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, spider veins and acne as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
With the PicoLazer, our Clinic now offers the latest in advanced light-based technology. We can now effectively treat the effects of melasma, acne scarring, hyperpigmentation and other skin issues normally associated with exposure to the sun and hormonal changes in women.
The Pixel8-RF micro-needling device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy. This system in the hands of our trained physicians combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Some of the many modalities treated with RF micro-needling include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, uneven skin tone and many more.
The Rohrer Aesthetic Body Tone device stimulates muscle growth using bio-lectric energy pulses to exercise different muscle groups to both prevent muscle atrophy and build muscle mass. The Body Tone device generates approximately 20,000 muscle contractions within 30 minutes which yields a stronger, tighter core and well-defined muscles in the treated areas. In most patients, BodyTone treatments can create up to a 30% increase in muscle development.
To RSVP for this event, through our website at www.theclinic.us or call/text us directly at 786.635.9011.
“We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments our Clinic that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that The Clinic USA has to offer” said Barbara Brandt, APRN, “By adding all of these Rohrer devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care and body toning treatments on the market today administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Demonstrations of the Devices
• Goodie Bags
• Discounted Pricing on Procedures and Packages
• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions
• Light refreshments
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at The Clinic USA and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website www.theclinic.us or call 786.635.9011.
About The Clinic USA:
The Clinic USA is a Medical Aesthetic Spa and Training facility located in Miami, FL. The Spa offers the latest in advanced laser treatments, neurotoxin and fillers. injectable collagen treatments, PDO thread facial lifting, facial plasma treatments, hair loss treatments, as well as body contouring. All treatments are designed to enhance our patient’s natural beauty and all our practitioners are medical aesthetic trainers providing patients superior outcomes.
We also offer advanced training procedures on Lasers, Neurotoxins, Dermal Fillers, PDO Threads, PRP, Plasma Gel and Collagen Stimulation Injectables for injectors looking to enhance their careers.
For more information about the The Clinic USA, please visit our website at www.theclinic.us or call/text at 786.635.9011 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
