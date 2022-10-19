Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the 35 kV substation and Digital Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC in Jabrayil
AZERBAIJAN, October 19 - 19 october 2022, 15:25
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the 35 kV substation and Digital Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC in Jabrayil.
The head of state laid the foundation stone for the substation and Digital Management Center.
The Digital Management Center will be fed from the 110/35/10 kV Jabrayil substation.