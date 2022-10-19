Oriented Strand Board Market is Projected to Reach $44.3 Billion By 2030 | Construction, Furniture, Flooring, Packaging

Oriented Strand Board Market 2021-2031

rise in construction of green buildings, increase in construction of green buildings is the major factor that boosts the growth of the obs market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oriented strand board market size was valued at $25.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $44.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global oriented strand board market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16386

Oriented strand board is a widely used, versatile engineered wood board made from waterproof, heat curing adhesives, and rectangular shaped strands of wood arranged in cross-oriented layers. It is a type of engineered wood. OSB is manufactured in various grades with improving resistance to the effects of moisture. The combination of wood and adhesives in OSBs creates a strong, dimensionally stable panel that resists deflection, delamination, and distorting. Moreover, these panels resist racking and shape distortion when subjected to demanding wind and seismic conditions.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

Outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activates across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the packaging industry, which, in turn, anticipated to hinders the growth of the global oriented strand board market.

Increase in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in developed countries such as the U.S., France, and Germany boost oriented strand board market growth. Green building materials are expected to have a positive on product demand as they are preferred in the construction industry, due to their low emission rates. For instance, in North America, the U.S. Green Building Councils ensures that buildings in the country are sustainable and utilize green materials for construction purposes through Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) , which is the leading program for green buildings.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16386

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

By Grade

• OSB/1

• OSB/2

• OSB/3

• OSB/4

By Application

• Construction

• Furniture

• Flooring

• Packaging

• Others

By End User

• Residential

• Non-residential



𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/16386

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global oriented strand board market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing global oriented strand board market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the global oriented strand board market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.