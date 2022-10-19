KAMKHADZE PA, a Law Firm Exclusively Practicing U.S. Immigration and Nationality Law, Was Launched in Hollywood Beach, Florida

The immigration law firm provides counsel to clients who want immediate and convenient access to legal services worldwide.

/EIN News/ -- FLORIDA CITY, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAMKHADZE PA, a law firm practicing U.S. Immigration and Nationality law, was launched in Hollywood Beach, Florida. The immigration law firm provides counsel to clients who want immediate and convenient access to legal services worldwide. Using the latest technology and the most efficient operational processes, Kamkhadze PA offers clients the ability to complete their immigration process entirely online, with seamless and prompt communication during the process.

The firm provides full legal services in the field of immigration law, including legal counsel, long-term strategy, case preparation and filing, and representation with U.S. Immigration agencies. The firm's practice specializes in employment-based visa and green card petitions for foreign nationals of extraordinary ability, investors, entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, and scientists. The firm also provides legal services in family-based immigration matters and naturalization cases.

Kamkhadze PA Immigration Law Firm utilizes the Lean Six Sigma methodology to ensure consistency, provide clear communication, be flexible and responsive. By individually analyzing each case and tailoring strategies to the individual needs and qualifications of the client, Ana Kamkhadze, Esq., MBA, has developed a comprehensive approach to case development and has successfully represented a range of clients.

The firm is committed to excellence and its capabilities are differentiated through its innovative and extensive legal analysis. The case preparation at the firm reflects Mrs. Kamkhadze's meticulous attention to detail as well as her in-depth knowledge of immigration law and the latest adjudication trends. Her firsthand knowledge of the complex U.S. immigration system allows her to empathize with clients on a personal level and handle each case as if it were her own.

Ana Kamkhadze, Esq., is a licensed Attorney in New York, and since immigration law is federal law, she represents clients in their immigration matters anywhere in the United States and abroad. Prior to opening her immigration practice, she acquired significant expertise in U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Law for almost a decade. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) and a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).

Mrs. Kamkhadze received legal education first in Georgia and later in the U.S., at Florida International University, where she obtained a master's degree in law and a master's degree in business management and administration. Her combined education in both business and law assists her clients in developing the most efficient business immigration strategies.

Before moving to the United States, Ana Kamkhadze, Esq., practiced business law in Georgia at one of the leading business law firms, where she has also been a contributor to the Doing Business Report published by the World Bank. She has been the author of several published articles and the winner of a few international conferences.

