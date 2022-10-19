Take Winter To The Next Level With Floatie Kings New Line of Custom Winter Inflatables

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With the dream of spreading California pool party culture across the world, Floatie Kings was created in 2015 to provide luxurious, custom-designed pool floats, and accessories that will stand out at any event or party.

With experience of working with some of the biggest brands in the world, such as Saint Laurent, Under Armour, Google, IMDb, and Olaplex, their award winning design team have the skills and expertise to produce any project that your heart desires.

They have now launched their new production line for custom winter inflatables that are made from a special material that will endure even the coolest temperatures and are perfect to decorate your yard in time for a Christmas party or for a picture perfect day in the snow.

Stay Cool This Winter

With the option of choosing premium versions of classic designs to limited edition collabs with up-and-coming LA creatives, or bringing your own individual project to life, you are sure to find the perfect inflatable at Floatie Kings.

Their team of artists are ready to help you take winter to the next level.

Capable of taking on any sized project and with a wide range of designs and colors to choose from, their design team are ready to help you make a one-of-a-kind winter inflatable to truly reflect your personality and style.

Whether you are looking for a unique way to decorate your yard before your next Christmas party, want to add something a little extra to your winter landscape, or want to have a fun day out in the snow, then Floatie Kings and their winter inflatables are the perfect solution.

Made with eco-friendly materials and always undergoing a 24-hour inflation test, some of their custom winter inflatables, include:

Custom Inflatable Snow Tube

Choose from a variety of different colors, shapes, and sizes, to add to your individual design with Floatie Kings custom inflatable snow tube.

These products are great for adding excitement to any winter trip, event, or party, and are sure to make an impact on the slopes.

Custom Giant Inflatable Snow Globe

Whether you are looking for a traditional scene with Santa Claus or are looking at something more modern and festive, their skilled design team can place your perfect Christmas vision inside their custom giant inflatable snow globe.

Specially made to order, you can choose the exact size, design, and colour scheme you want, while being sure that your neighbours or guests at your next party won’t stop talking about your giant inflatable snow globe.

Custom Giant Inflatable Snowman

Looking for a unique way to add some extra holiday cheer to your home or business this year? Then check out Floatie Kings custom giant inflatable snowman.

Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, made from high quality materials, and built to last, this impressive decoration is guaranteed to bring some festive fun to your front yard, store window, or corporate event.

Floatie Kings also offer other custom winter inflatable designs, such as:

Giant Inflatable Christmas Tree

Custom Inflatable Gingerbread Man

Giant Inflatable Grinch

Giant Inflatable Rudolph

Custom Inflatable Jack Skellington

Custom Inflatable Candy Cane

Giant Inflatable Penguin

Their expert team also offer the number 1 fastest turnaround time on orders of any size, while also providing world wide shipping – so you can enjoy a customized inflatable wherever you’re located.

To find out more about Floatie Kings and to see a full selection of their custom winter inflatables and other high-quality inflatables, please visit their website at https://floatiekings.com/.

Floatie Kings (Floaties, LLC) 284 NE 60th Street Miami Florida 33137 United States https://floatiekings.com/ pr@floatiekings.com