Embark Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK) (“Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, will announce its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, before the market opens.

Embark will host an earnings call at 5:30am PST/8:30am EST. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Embark website at https://investors.embarktrucks.com.

To participate via telephone:  
   
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9208
International: 1-201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13730959
   
Replay of the call:  
   
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13730959
Start Date: November 8, 2022       8:30am PST
End Date: November 22, 2022     8:59pm PST

About Embark

Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK), is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the approximately $730 billion a year U.S. highway truck freight market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program and partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.

Investor Relations Contact: investorrelations@embarktrucks.com
Media Relations Contact:     press@embarktrucks.com


