Top Venture Funds Launch Multicultural Leadership Coalition to Accelerate Diversity of Board Directors and Advisors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold House, the leading Asian and Pacific Islander (API) changemaker organization, is partnering with top multicultural funds to launch the Multicultural Leadership Coalition (the "MLC") to accelerate the placements of leaders from underrepresented communities as Board Directors and Advisors of privately held and newly listed companies. MLC co-founders represent more than $1.5 billion in AUM and include BBG Ventures, Gaingels, Gold House, Golden Seeds, Harlem Capital, Halogen Ventures, Kapor Capital, MaC Venture Capital, Multitudes, the NAACP, SoGal Ventures, and VamosVentures.

The MLC announced their placement of four leaders with seven additional active searches at Gold House's Multicultural Family Banquet during Advertising Week New York 2022 for 200 multicultural investors, founders, executives, and cultural leaders, in partnership with Advertising Week, Meta, Dentsu, SeeHer, Morgan Stanley, 3AF, Lowenstein Sandler, and the Working Assembly.

Boardrooms remain generally homogenous in the United States. For Fortune 500 companies, 83% of board seats are held by White members. A recent study of the most heavily funded private companies found that women hold only 14% of board seats and only 3% of all directors are women of color. Less than 1% of board seats among recently listed companies that have received funding from the nation's top firms have been held by Black directors. Simultaneously, the benefits of increased diversity on boards are similarly clear. Diverse board members are more likely to bring experience with corporate sustainability and socially responsible investing, government, sales and marketing, and technology in the workplace.

"Sustained, society-wide economic growth can only come with investment in, employment for, and the elevation of all multicultural communities. Accelerating these systemic improvements requires change in the boardrooms that decide the trajectory of companies," said Bing Chen, Gold House President.

Over dim sum and multiculturally owned champagne Armand de Brignac, the Banquet featured Gold House's signature interactive "give/get" game; updates on Gold House Ventures' early successes; and remarks from community partners like 3AF.

Multicultural communities have a history of investing capital and talent in each other, recognizing that solutions to systemic biases against each are often universal. Today, in the face of a complex and often-divided history, underrepresented communities are reckoning with the structural roots of their histories (e.g., the perpetuation of the "model minority" myth), but are once again finding new ways for a more united path forward.

The MLC continues a series of endeavors by Gold House to unite multicultural communities through affirming creative and commercial opportunities. The MLC joins creative unity, investment, and promotional efforts like the Reimagine Coalition announced at this year's Golden Globes; One Open movement supporting the box office successes of multicultural films; and Meta Gold Talks exploring the intricacies of cross-cultural solidarity.

For more information on the MLC, visit MulticulturalLeadershipCoalition.com.

About Gold House:

Gold House is the leading API changemaker organization that unites, invests in, and promotes API creators and companies to change culture and commerce.

Media Contact

press@goldhouse.org

About MLC Co-founders:

BBG Ventures is a seed and pre-seed venture fund leading investments in female and diverse founders who are uniquely qualified to solve the toughest challenges facing new consumers, workers and employers.

Gaingels is a leading LGBTQIA+/Allies investment syndicate, and one of the largest and most active private investors in North America dedicated to supporting diversity in leadership at all levels within the venture capital ecosystem.

Golden Seeds is an investment firm dedicated to pursuing market returns through the empowerment of women entrepreneurs and the people who invest in them.

Halogen Ventures is a Los Angeles-based venture capital fund led by 4th generation venture capitalist Jesse Draper focused on investing in early-stage consumer technology startups with a female on the founding team.

Harlem Capital (HCP) is an early-stage venture capital fund focused on investing in people of color + women.

Kapor Capital has invested exclusively in early-stage, tech-driven startups committed to closing gaps of access, opportunity, or outcome for low-income communities and/or communities of color.

MaC Venture Capital is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley that invests in technology startups leveraging shifts in cultural trends and behaviors.

Multitudes discovers and invests in diverse, emerging managers and the high-growth companies they back.

NAACP Empowerment Programs is the 501(c)(3) charitable entity of the NAACP with a primary focus on training, education, and advocacy.

SoGal Ventures is a women-led venture capital firm, spearheaded by co-founders Pocket Sun and Elizabeth Galbut, investing in world-class early-stage diverse founding teams revolutionizing the future of living, working, and staying healthy.

VamosVentures is a Los Angeles-based venture fund focused on early stage investments in technology-enabled companies led by Latinx and other diverse founders.

Contact Information:

Rose Yan

VP of Marketing

press@goldhouse.org

(323)381-8898



Related Images











Image 1: Multicultural Leadership Coalition





Co-founders of the Multicultural Leadership Coalition to accelerate diversity of Board Directors and Advisors









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment